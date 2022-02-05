In 2005, Steve Jobs addressed the new graduates of Stanford University. He advised, “You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. You have to trust the dots will somehow connect in your future.”
It is easy to miss the connections in our rancorous society amid the struggles of dealing with Covid-19. But our future will not be pretty if we do not stop and reflect on what has unfolded. Without taking definitive actions to support what works well in our society, we will end up in a completely lawless place.
The idiom “a fish rots from the head” is worthy of consideration. While it is fashionable to blame our young black men for crime, we need to reflect on politicians’ role in facilitating the environment. Neither major political party is guilt-free. In 2013, we had the spectacle of serious allegations being raised about the actions of leading UNC figures in the wake of the construction of the Duncan Street police post. The UNC, in turn, accused the PNM of hiring the same individual’s company to construct toilets. The bizarre 2017 photo at President’s House with a PNM MP and “a person of interest” as her “invitee” stunned even the Prime Minister.
Fast forward to the last month, a sitting Cabinet Minister accused Opposition activists of sabotage in the Beetham Gardens area. There are rumours afoot about the skirmishing in East Port of Spain and the underlying political alliances. Have both parties bought into the reasoning of the past attorney general Anand Ramlogan, “if these people do not get work, what will they do and how will they live? Will it result in a further spike in crime?” Do they fail to realise that the funds legitimise the characters involved and provide a stream of money to influence outcomes? The chilling exchange is “gain/stay in power for impunity by gang leaders”. The 2011 “Dudus” story and the Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding’s resignation are instructive. Our days of scarcity that lie ahead would amplify the range of adverse outcomes, not dampen.
Denyse Renne’s reports on Stanley John’s findings are chilling; Stephen Spielberg’s Jaws captures our feeling of a never-ending tale. When will we feel safe? But our past Police Command resembles Spielberg’s Pinky and the Brain cartoon. The plan for world domination could never succeed since Pinky spent too much time watching movies/cos-playing John Wick. In the end, the brilliant Brain ended up with a whole armoury and a best friend who got large contracts. The unspoken part of the infamous “Scoon affair” is the casual way in which off-duty police officers are alleged to have retrieved guns to do a private job. Then, a suspended SORT officer was in a shoot-out with police officers in Champs Fleurs (Express, January 22). Reportedly, he had a police jacket and utility belt with magazine holsters. What’s going on?
Bang on schedule, the spotlight turns on the Supermarket Association. This organisation’s head supported the issuance of firearm user’s licences. They are entitled to it. But at the same time, Minister Donna Cox has been frantically seeking help stemming the fraud within the $358 million Covid relief programme. In October 2020, she claimed 5,000 “blatant attempts to mislead and defraud” the Government of Trinidad and Tobago. By December 2020, the Supermarket Association promised to help; in June 2021, the then-Acting Police Commissioner vowed to prosecute. We now have the theft of 1,836 social welfare cheques and long tears for the socially vulnerable. But the supermarket owners were reportedly earlier troubled by the same type of fraud (Guardian, August 2015); why the lack of enthusiasm until now? Do we have the same problem as the UK, where the conclusion was “the scheme was vulnerable to abuse by individuals and by participants in organised crime”?
The very odd story of an $8 million drug bust involving four Chinese nationals surfaced briefly. That drug is not sold on our streets, so where is the end market? How did the Chinese get here? How about the 27 human trafficking victims (December 2021) and the Port of Spain character held on his way to Colombia?
In a CARIFORUM report, we learned, “Those police officers also provide patrol and security for the safe houses where the women are kept before being distributed across Trinidad and Tobago in trucks, cars, maxi-taxis, and vans.” In response, the then-Police Commissioner affirmed, “South Western Division deliberately turns a blind eye to these illegal activities. There is a very big market here, and there is a sick demand; there is also child prostitution and child pornography.” He said he was trying to implement systems to prevent this growing problem. (Guardian, January 2021) Really?
Therefore, why the clutching of pearls by Southerners outraged by the South Park shooting? In the latest report about gangs, a quarter of all (50) operate south and east of Chaguanas.
Gang violence is more visible, but the reality is that it is the tip of the iceberg. The national illicit white-collar enterprise is concealed through intricate and ingenious means. Gang violence makes flashy news headlines, but gangs primarily operate below the radar. The increased use of arms (accompanied by access to motor vehicles) increases the likelihood of lethal encounters.
Thankfully, the increased apparent collaboration between the DPP and the present police command is positive. The seemingly increased Interpol activity creates optimism. The bestirring of the Judiciary and its fearless judgments are an encouragement.
Will we, the citizens, raise our voices in a non-partisan manner to save our country?