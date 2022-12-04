Hyperfocus on the top 5

So, when I started writing this column earlier this year, the intention was to write about anything, but to maintain a medical focus and write a medical-based piece at least once a month. There is so much to discuss about health, especially after the Covid pandemic which brought health into a sharper focus. So much so that most persons now over 60 years old, post-retirement, are saying material wealth is not the more important; and although family bonding and support is seemingly the priority as you age, the real winner of the marathon it seems, the true wealth, is health.
Once you have great health as you get older, that is the true golden ticket. With good health you can have a higher quality of life, whether individual or family-oriented. High quality of life equates increased happiness. Doing health-based articles seems to be a no-brainer.
But the problem is that I am also part of society (or at least I try to be) and that means I get as affected, as entangled and as emotive about all the issues that are affecting us as a population, as a country, as a member of the global community, in the said moment.
For us right now, the main issues invading all aspects of our lives are crime, climate change and flooding, the shrinking economy with impending recession, and the education and mental health crises exacerbated by Covid. Of course, those top four are themselves all flavoured with the “chadon beni” spice of corruption, a spice that pervades all aspects of our lives, in every nook and cranny, every juncture, an ever-present background filter.
So, no matter what topics I may plan to write on, the unrelenting spirit that dictates my writing focus will instead direct me to scenes of the past two weeks. Unending rains, traffic jams, scared drivers who were easily boxed in with rising tides and overflowing rivers, nine feet of water, persons stranded on the upper floors of their houses, reporters on boats to do interviews and cover stories, broken-down, impassable roads, rural areas at the north and south ends marooned from the rest of the country, the increasing murder rate with the trajectory of more than 600 by the end of the year, the Paria tragedy with the collective pain and raw hurt, the fighting secondary school children with easy triggers that make them explode into a mob of zombie-like yobs, the continued litter of missing persons and domestic abuse, the ease of corruption in every layer of society where we seem surprised and admonished but beyond the facade... there is almost expectation, acceptance and a lack of will to really have repercussions. Scenes that made me sad, angry, fearful, frustrated. Scenes that are begging out for mitigation and solutions. Scenes that say things are falling apart.
There is this Harvard professor of business administration called Clayton Christensen who wrote ten books, the most famous being The Innovator’s Dilemma, which had his most famous concept—disruptive innovation. In 2012, he wrote How Will You Measure Your Life? In this book he speaks about goals, strategies and resources, and that oftentimes we have clear goals, deliberate and emergent strategies, but the failing is often that we do not allocate relevant resources towards what we want to achieve. So, we want a strong marriage and close-knit family as a goal, yet we spend most of our day at work and most of our weekends liming and then we are surprised when the marriage falls apart and the children appear isolated. Having the intention, the plans, the speeches, the signposting, the spotlight, do not make a difference unless the increased resources are actually allocated and the action points implemented with follow-up, monitoring, evaluation, audit and review.
It sounds simple, but often we think it will erroneously eventually get sorted with the same resources and attention. Surely this phase we are going through now is a hiccough, a blip, a temporary paradigm. But actually, it is not. Crime will continue to increase and in 2023 the murder toll might be 650. As we have seen all over the world, climate change is now a consistent reality and flooding will be a continuous event, this year and all of next year. It’s our new reality.
We have the top five—crime, flooding, economy, education/mental health, corruption. I am not saying we should ignore the other areas, especially in complex adaptive systems where one small aspect of the system can be the unseen pivot of the main machinery of the entire system. I am saying that aside from the baseline running of the system, one has to hyperfocus on the top five and allocate increased resources to those priority areas if we are really going to make a difference, if we are going to survive.
Over the past few weeks, two sensible voices have stood out: Bhoe Tewarie and Martin Daly. Two groups have stood out: CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) and the Hunters Search and Rescue Team. I must commend them all for understanding our new reality and trying to advise, act and lead.
Actually, I am wrong. The true wealth is not money, family or health. True wealth does not really matter, if there is no home.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is a paediatric emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.