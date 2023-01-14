I celebrate

Like humans, a nation’s greatest resource is its freedom. Greater than gold, oil or natural gas. But, in Trinidad and Tobago, people are complacent about their democracy, more committed to political party than to their greatest resource, hardly aware that the stronger their democracy, the greater their protection as citizens and the better they are served by the politics of the country.
Last year, I celebrated as democracy triumphed in certain key countries. I wish it shines brightly throughout the world in 2023. Democracy brings the people into the decision-making process; and the deeper it becomes, the more the people are heeded and the more paramount their welfare and security in a nation’s governance. Trinidad and Tobago, small in size and population, could have been ideal for democracy to deepen and flourish. Tragically, it remained stagnant and unenlightened, allowing politicians to govern like overlords, often arrogant and snarling, and not as servants of the supreme people.
In last year’s US mid-term elections, we saw a nation “using the tools of democracy to protect democracy”. Enough Americans across the political spectrum—Republicans, Democrats, Independents—dumped Donald Trump’s hand-picked candidates and indicated the former autocratic president is not the automatic Republican contender for the 2024 presidential election. This brought global satisfaction. Besides weakening critical US alliances, Trump’s tenure had threatened the nation’s democracy itself when a m0ob of his supporters attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021, previously thought inconceivable. Thomas L Friedman, Pulitzer-prize columnist at The New York Times, said the mid-term elections showed “a readiness to defend the core of our democracy—our ability to peacefully and legitimately transfer power”.
In Trinidad and Tobago, we have so far demonstrated that commitment. But if challenged, will we stand together against the threat? Friedman says, “Had the US lost that commitment it would be totally lost as a country today.”
The world would have lost. It is America’s commitment to democracy that moved President Joe Biden to immediately repair the US/Europe transatlantic alliance damaged by Trump. Biden’s restoration effort positioned the US to galvanise Europe and the entire EU and NATO membership to provide continuing massive critical support to the heroic Ukrainians resisting the Russian invasion.
Ukraine would have been abandoned had Trump been president. He may even have assisted his ally, Putin. Can you envisage the vulnerability of entire Europe had Putin been allowed to bring Ukraine under his control the way he absorbed Crimea in 2014? What do you think would have consequently taken place in the Asia/Pacific with Putin’s “forever friend”, fellow autocrat Xi Jinping of China, moving to bring all countries in that region under his thumb? Do you see what would have happened to democracy worldwide with the spread of autocracy and the erosion of fundamental human rights and freedoms? No country would have been spared, including Trinidad and Tobago, completing our darkness.
I, therefore, celebrate democracy wherever it triumphs. Last May, my column said “Thank God, again” when French President Emmanuel Macron defeated Marine Le Pen, far-right sympathiser of Vladimir Putin, xenophobe and threat to European solidarity. Today I welcome the increasing recognition of the enormous error of Brexit, ironically produced by democracy but fundamentally a global threat, destabilising Britain, a key member of the Western alliance. Six years after the Brexit referendum, which I lamented, Britain’s entire business environment is damaged. Trade barriers stymie exports and imports to and from EU countries. The economy is smaller than before, with reduced investment and labour shortages. The pound has lost value, aggravating inflation hurting citizens and businesses. Four successive Tory administrations have imploded since Brexit, and polls indicate the majority of Britons, 57 per cent, now believe leaving the European Union (EU) was a mistake. The world now looks to the Rishi Sunak administration for a better UK/EU relationship, fundamental to Britain’s viability, global stability and the protection of democracy. May Lula da Silva also succeed in returning resurgence to Brazil.
In 2023, a positive development for democracy is the deepening military alliance between the United States and Japan whose Mutual Defence Treaty mandates coming to each other’s defence. President Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met on Friday to discuss transformation of Japan into a military power and to strengthen their alliance. Washington will now extend its security umbrella to protect Japanese satellites as China and Russia intensify military activity in space, distorting satellite communications and developing missiles and laser weapons to destroy them. Russia has already employed satellite communications in its invasion of Ukraine to launch missiles, operate drones and locate troop positions on the battlefield.
And with China’s increasing aggression in the Taiwan Strait and East China Sea, Japan will now double defence spending by 2027 to have the world’s third-largest military budget. It will develop counterstrike capability against enemy missiles with an integrated air and defence system, all in operational collaboration with the US. Before meeting with Biden, Kishida had met with European, British and Canadian leaders and signed a defence agreement in London, all to deal with what he calls “a severe security environment now in the world”.
When democracies unite in the battle against autocracy, I celebrate.
—Ralph Maraj