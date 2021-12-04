Illusion of sweetness to restore calmness

Martin Daly____Use

Senior Counsel: Martin Daly

Nearly three months ago, in a column published on September 5, I called on the Government to consider legislative options in the face of the Delta coronavirus variant threat.

I wrote as follows: “Given the low rate of vaccination, our population is wide open to death or hospitalisation from the Delta variant. The Government impotently waits around while its bouffs have failed to motivate the population to get vaccinated. Instead, has the time come for legislation, which confirms a margin of flexibility for school principals and employers, to treat with the unvaccinated in the administration of their respective businesses, to be put out for public comment and for consultation on this with the Opposition?”

The Government did nothing on the legislative front despite having clear options. Recently it resorted to uttering unsweet nothings but taking no additional action, despite the increasingly dire situation. How many more must die?

The first clear option the Government had was to act under the state of emergency. While this was in force, it had the easy option of accessing the straightforward exception contained in Section 7(3) of the Constitution permitting legislation inconsistent with the fundamental rights provisions. It must be emphasised that a state of emergency does not, as a matter of law, require any lockdown or curfew or other curtailments of rights.

Without a state of emergency, if consultation does not bear the fruit of Opposition support, simple majority legislation is available in light of the illuminating decisions of the European Court of Human Rights and other courts around the world.

The specialist human rights European Court has refused to rule that the assertion of individual constitutional rights can prevent the implementation of carefully structured vaccination legislation. The Government must be well aware of this, because the seminal decision delivered in April 2021 has been referenced in this newspaper and elsewhere. See, for example, Sunday Express, June 13, 2021, Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, “Mandatory Covid-19 vaccines”.

Last week, some business chambers belatedly and with characteristic timidity were calling for action on mandatory vaccinations when Delta has already fatally run through us. We now have the Omicron variant following, ready to feast on us even before the ill-advised promise of some nebulously limited form of elitist Carnival, which is bound to turn into typical Trini revelry.

Given our weakness for sweetness, is the promise of the annual big fete, when the guavas of this prolonged guava season have been eaten down to seeds, intended as some sweetness to restore calmness after we have been kicked around? This mode of enquiry is drawn from the lyrics of the musical work of Kilo Kish Frustrations+Solutions. This is an interesting example of genres of music that have come to my closer attention because such music is regularly used as soundtracks for movies and television series. These genres remind me of the defiance of “We Jammin’ Still” and “Wrong Again”.

It is painfully obvious that the Government felt compelled by indecent partisan political expediency to avoid a controversial measure like vaccination legislation during an election season. Can we therefore expect the Government to clear its head after the announcement of the result of the Tobago House of Assembly elections tomorrow, unless of course it gets a Tobago morning-after headache? How many have died meanwhile?

Moreover, as a result of participation in a panel discussion on Tuesday last on vaccination mandates, I learned from the formidable Ozzi Warwick of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union that there is in existence a draft national vaccination policy on which business and labour had agreed. Why was the Government concealing this? How could any perceived political convenience justify this? Why would business and labour not call for the release of the policy document?

While we have been waiting to see who gets the post-Tobago-election headache, another impropriety rattling the guardrails of the Constitution was committed. I refer to the disclosure of Senator Vieira that he had received WhatsApp messages of support from two Court of Appeal judges regarding his motion in the Senate to censure the Opposition. Is this what members of the Judiciary do? I expect guidance from the Law Association on this revelation.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM’s defence raises questions

PM’s defence raises questions

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has once again got his wires crossed on the media.

Asked by this newspaper to comment on Opposition allegations regarding his purchase of a $1.2 million townhouse in Tobago, Dr Rowley responded with sarcasm, annoyance and deflection, before saying, “I am really not interested in anything they have to say about anything that I or my family PURCHASED.” (His emphasis).

Illusion of sweetness to restore calmness

Illusion of sweetness to restore calmness

Nearly three months ago, in a column published on September 5, I called on the Government to consider legislative options in the face of the Delta coronavirus variant threat.

Working together

Working together

Trinidad and Tobago is a small society. It consists of about 1.4 million souls in a world of 7.9 billion people. A pandemic has struck the world.

At the time of writing, there were 263,510,704 cases and 5,224,655 deaths as a result of this pandemic. In the United States, there were 48,144,799 cases and 777,090 deaths; in India, 34,606,541 cases and 470,115 deaths; in Brazil, 22,105,872 cases and 614,964 deaths.

Time to pivot

Time to pivot

Covid-19 brought an exhausting string of events. First, we had to wash our hands, and then we had to wear masks, social distance from all, then lock down. To be vaccinated or not. Fear populated our every moment as we realised how little control we had over our lives.

Political debasement

Political debasement

Last week I wrote of “civilisation receding” in Trinidad and Tobago. I focused on the violent, decadent culture we have here, evidenced in unprecedented rates of horrific murders, child abuse, domestic violence, youth hooliganism and promiscuity, with the entire environment further fouled by the often decadent language of the prime minister, all pointing to a “failure of homes and family life, communities, government and politics”.

Tobago’s date with fate

Tobago’s date with fate

Wouldn’t it be... ’er, amusing if the Farley Augustine-led, Watson Duke-bred Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) canters away to win the Tobago Stakes in tomorrow’s rerun of the House of Assembly election?