Imagining the possible futures

IN a recent news release, entitled “Economists cannot predict the future”, Minister Brian Manning accused an unnamed economist of purporting the ability to predict the future. Further, he stated it would be untenable for economists to make unsubstantiated public predictions which could negatively affect investor sentiment and precipitate the very crisis they claim to want to avert.
Minister Manning is correct in saying that economists cannot predict the future, given that economies are complex, non-linear, self-adaptive and subject to the butterfly phenomenon—chaos, in that small things can have large and non-linear impacts on a complex system; eg, a butterfly flapping its wings somewhere can cause a hurricane elsewhere.
However, given the need to transform, diversify our economy, it is surely not enough for economists to sit and see what happens, then reactively propose what we should do. Minister Manning, in his news release, also told us the Government has been investing in the earning capacity of the country, and attracting foreign direct investment. Indeed this Government has been talking about building a dry-dock port, an industrial park to attract some Chinese companies to locate there, looking towards agriculture to improve food security and reduce the import bill, attracting business process outsourcing companies, while hoping for a resurgence of the energy sector by exploiting the Loran-Manatee gas field, locating new deposits in our deep waters (though BHP has just drilled a dry hole), and even in the future, Venezuela could exploit its petroleum via T&T’s infrastructure.
Sometime ago I labelled these activities of Government management of the economy as action on the low-level dance floor—a reaction to current circumstances of the local and global economies, as opposed to one that included a longer-term plan based on strategic thinking. Strategic thinking is taking a view from the balcony and identifying, imagining and comprehending the possible futures of the global economic environment such that we can use this knowledge to generate our own thinking about our options, so as to effectively transform our economy. This process is called foresighting and such a capacity will guide our strategic planning as to the new systems and institutions we have to put in place to create these futures.
We would then be able to make more informed decisions about what actions we should take today—the process of backcasting. This kind of thinking allows us to set new and imaginative plans (R&D, innovation) that could bring us global competitiveness in novel products and services for the future we envisage. Our planning would be proactive, yet recognises the unpredictability of the future while putting in place a non-linear facility that can adapt to the realities as the future unfolds.
Dancing at the lower level floor is about stasis; understanding the country’s current situation, a strategy which informs our actions today. The information that would drive our Government is, for example, what will be the global demand for natural gas and at what price, especially given this pandemic; what will happen to the methanol and ammonia markets; what number of tourists we can expect? What is more important in strategic planning is qualitative information; eg, what could happen given global warming, shortages of commodities, food and water, depletion of our petroleum resources, political upheaval across the world, the developing of knowledge wars?
Since this thinking has to be continuous, the process has to be “double loop learning”, in that the continuing results of the strategic activities we implement would allow us to assess/modify the assumptions we originally made of the future—foresighting is a continuous feedback process.
Minister Manning assures us this Government is trying to attract foreign direct investment, many of its agencies are actively engaged in endeavours designed to generate foreign exchange and the Government is using every tool at its disposal to minimise hardship and maintain an acceptable standard of living for all. Indeed, its planning process is favouring incremental change and is complacent, emphasising access to current economic information in its decisions (resumption of petrochemical plants, back office investors, industrial parks, financial centres) instead of also focusing on innovation for a game changer, disruptive innovation.
We are being fooled by a history of apparent certainty (the energy sector) in this uncertain world, one that is teetering on chaos and driven by various change factors (climate, politics, etc) and the emerging technologies. Our economists have to imagine these possible futures, encourage the building of innovation systems that are adjustable to provide the desired disruptive innovation.