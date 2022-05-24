Imbert’s impulses

Monday was my third visit in past months to the NWRHA office on Jerningham Avenue in Port of Spain to have my international vaccination record card updated.

On each occasion I had to suffer the indignity of being made to stand and wait on the steps at the entrance of the office, fully exposed to the weather while being attended to by the clerk who stood at the doorway to receive and return my documents. Absolutely no protection whatever is provided from the weather—not even a tent—and so I had to endure the blistering sun, followed by a heavy drizzle of rain, with nowhere to shelter, while I waited for my documents.