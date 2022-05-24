Imbert’s impulses

The headline on the story was positively provocative. It was declarative in a manner which was not supported by any of the narratives in the reporting itself.
“Wage insult”, it said, referencing responses from trade union leaders, to the two-per cent salary increase offer by the Chief Personnel Officer. It was an editor’s own conclusion, drawn on the sentiments expressed by the public sector workers’ representatives.
Individually and collectively, they came out swinging against what was put on the table. To the extent that there will be debate on this descriptor of the offer, the Prime Minister has consequently warned against the resulting latest threat to shut the country down. “Let’s not overreact,” he said. This itself smacked of paternalism, to say the least.
What we are dealing with here, however, is a situation in which masses of public sector employees have been living on 2013 wages. Perhaps anticipating the bump in revenues over the last few months, the political directorate sent out word to the Chief Personnel Officer. Commence wage negotiations with those unions representing the relevant groups of public sector workers. Given that such endeavours are generally meant to cover three years at a time, what we have here is a situation in which two such periods have elapsed, with wages remaining stagnant among these cohorts.
As a graphic illustration of the situation, this newspaper, in its reporting on the latest developments, displayed the CPO’s offer over the period in focus. No increases for the period 2014-2017. One per cent for 2018, none for 2019 and 2020, and a further one per cent for 2021. In 2022, therefore, hundreds of thousands of State sector workers are getting by on 2014 wages and salaries.
Recall, if you will, when the previous administration summed up the situation in 2013, and sought to harmonise wage increases at five per cent, across this same board. After much agitation, Watson Duke decided to sign on the dotted line on behalf of public servants, based on an injection of so-called sweeteners. He was taken to the woodshed. He came near pariah status among his colleagues, at least for a time. At the height of the drama which flared around what the labour leaders saw unflatteringly as the “five-per cent cap”, the Prime Minister decided to meet with them, by herself at one point. She walked out of the meeting in due course, finding she could not get the understanding she felt was necessary at the time.
In the current context, however, much of the optimism underpinning hopes for a better day with the paymaster came with this significant variant. It is the direct result of the rosiness in the picture which the Finance Minister presented in his mid-year budget review on May 16.
He said the country’s debt-to-GDP radio was much improved. He said the relationship with the Central Bank had trended upward. We had not borrowed any money in five months. We were looking at a $5 billion surplus, among other supposed “positives”.
The CPO’s offer of two per cent took the wind out of the sail on that boat, however.
In the process, the minister missed a grand opportunity to put the matter in context. When asked by Opposition Senator Wade Mark, a trade unionist, for a rationale on the offer, the minister muffed it.
He responded by talking about not wanting to “fall into a trap”, and about “making an injudicious statement that could be used against the government in court”.
That, simply, is rhetorical overreach. In the same way in which the Prime Minister came two days later and put the matter, at least in a context in which he was seeking understanding, the Finance Minister could have done likewise. Nobody was asking him to second-guess the CPO, to give any indication of a topping-up of the offer, or anything of the sort. Context is what he was being asked about, and he volunteered instead that he was likely to be “injudicious” in response.
It is impossible to contemplate a natural conclusion from what the minister said. To wit, that anything he might have said would be injudicious. That’s incredible. Nobody was asking him to conduct the negotiations in public, as he sought to suggest in a sideswipe on the matter.
He should have known better than to believe such a response would pass muster, with even the most remotely attentive mind.
Nothing stopped him from pointing out, as the Prime Minister did two days later, that it is a question of seeking to “give a little” from the “little more” the State has managed to enjoy, to this point.
Around the table discussions are in suspension for the moment. The Prime Minister has seized the moment, telling the labour leaders “we would have loved to give the public servants as much as they expect, but it has to be tempered by what the reality is”.
Not bad as a plea for further understanding.
—Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist.