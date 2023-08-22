Immigration with sustainable integration

If I were to sum up our most recent and ongoing legal embroilment with Venezuelan nationals into one phrase, it would be “a series of unfortunate events”. Days before the joint exercise last month at Apex Club, St James, which resulted in 200 Venezuelan nationals being taken to the Heliport, Chaguaramas, Justice Frank Seepersad delivered a foreshadowing ruling in the case brought by Yohan Jesus Rangel Dominguez who sought to reverse a decision by the Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds, to issue a deportation order.
Seepersad declared that the 1951 Refugee Convention, of which T&T has been a signatory since 2000, does not apply and cannot be enforced. The Convention advocates against returning refugees to a country where they would likely face persecution.
Above all, it is the failure to implement comprehensive migration and asylum-seeking policies that create more problems in the long term.
Following Seepersad’s ruling was that of Justice Ricky Rahim, who ordered the release of 64 Venezuelan nationals detained at the Heliport. Rahim further advised that they not be deported pending the determination of their application for judicial review.
However, in a swift U-turn, the Appeal Court contended that Rahim was wrong to order the release and exceeded his jurisdiction by doing so. The appeal was made by a legal team representing the MNS.
The almost dizzying turn of events underscores the need for a clear policy involving immigrants and asylum seekers. In July 2019 even the NBC News media house, in one of their stories about Venezuelan migrants to Trinidad, noted the absence of asylum legislation.
One year earlier, then-Chief Immigration Officer (CIO) Charmaine Gandhi-Andrews admitted we have no laws to deal with asylum seekers and refugees. Fast forward to today where it seems little has changed.
We need an overhaul of our immigration policies. If the case being managed by Quantum Legal is anything to go by, the Ministry of National Security and the Immigration Division did not act with due diligence in handling the matter involving the detained Venezuelan migrants. Things would have undoubtedly been managed better if there were a policy that not just clearly outlines the steps to be taken when dealing with refugees, but is enforced judiciously.
Given our haphazard treatment of Venezuelan nationals, it might be in our best interest to look beyond whether Venezuelans should even be considered migrants or refugees.
Research (Bahar, Dooley and Huang 2018, World Bank “Beyond Borders” 2019) points to the development potential that high numbers of skilled Venezuelans offer economies across Latin America.
The main point of our immigration reform should treat Venezuelan citizens not as a national security issue but as active contributors to our economic development.
A reformed immigration policy would necessarily involve outlining a pathway to regularised entry and residence. To do this, another registration exercise of Venezuelan nationals might be in order, one similar to the 2019 version which allowed Venezuelan nationals to register to remain in T&T and, if approved, receive a work permit exemption valid for one year.
A June 2023 media release by the MNS granted Venezuelan nationals registered under the Migrant Registration Framework an extension of their work permits to December 31, 2023. For new Venezuelan nationals arriving to our shores, however, registration and work permit exemptions do not seem to be as forthcoming.
The necessity of immigration reform is easily counteracted by fear, at the population and governmental level, that Venezuelan nationals will deplete our already precarious social services (I vehemently disagree with Dr Rowley’s argument that citizens should be grateful for our healthcare system on the basis that it is “better than most and better than many”, since “most” and “many” are woefully nonspecific).
Integrating skilled Venezuelan nationals into our labour force carries the potential to increase tax revenues and drive economic growth through greater productivity. I would bet the computer I use to write these columns that the majority of Venezuelans are not coming here for a vacation but instead to work, either to support the families they have here or the ones back home.
The Government’s plan to integrate migrant children into the primary school education system by September is a welcomed one that carries the potential of increasing the productive capacity of our workforce. To ensure this initiative is sustainable and effective, the teaching personnel has to be equipped to accommodate Spanish-speaking children.
At this point, I’m going to reasonably assume not every one of our primary school teachers is fluent in Spanish. This is where our immigration reform can adapt an approach that validates the skills and educational qualifications of adult Venezuelans, such as those with teaching qualifications.
Argentina’s degree-validation policy which was extended to Venezuelan nationals has been recognised as a “best practice”. A similar degree-validation approach in T&T would leverage the skills and expertise available from Venezuelan nationals.
With no end in sight to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, we should expect more of its nationals to make the less-than-ten-mile journey to our South-West coast. Our immigration policy must be attuned to the social reality that sustainable integration of Venezuelan nationals might be the way forward.
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.