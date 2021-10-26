Impeachment and ting

Much of what transpires in this country is deterministic, forced by our history. Politics, the quest for power and the right to dictate what we say and do here, is the dominant preoccupation.
Read the morning papers to see who is in the news and what is on the agenda, and we see the same motif of Government and Opposition, of politicians past and present, winners or losers, angrily contesting this or that issue, often of their own invention and having really nothing to do with the lives of ordinary citizens.
So, in the midst of a pandemic, where we have been struggling to keep the Covid genie in the bottle, our leaders have been busily occupied with the tenure of the police commissioner and, more recently, with the actions of our President. We even had an impeachment exercise that turned out predictably to be a frothing bacchanal, with some saying that Kamla Persad-Bissessar outdid herself. To many this felt like an election tra-la-la. We don’t have calypso anymore, otherwise, that impeachment would feature at Skinner Park and Dimanche Gras, and certainly at Jouvert.
That impeachment exercise reflected the fact that on our clearest day here, we remain a pained country, struggling still to emerge from under the burden of history, a history that saw ships coming to the region from far-away continents, navigated by representatives of the Crown, white people, the agents of planters, their cargo black, then brown, labour in one form or another, slave or indenture, to work.
The struggle for title to this land began when slavery ended and the Caribbean plantocracy had to determine how to continue to extract the sweet essences of sugar which, we learned in Williams’ Capitalism and Slavery, was the critical component in the financing of the English Industrial Revolution. The Caribbean was nothing more than a sugar plantation, a labour camp. Until the Haitian revolt.
With slavery over, sugar continued, under different terms, featuring competing labour arrangements and tensions that have been transported over time, Basdeo Panday making it clear who are the sugar workers now. Who should inherit the earth here?
We are not a real country. We are maroons on these two islands, which will empty quickly if only Canada and the US could resort to less restrictive immigration policies. We collectively long to be like Montserrat where a volcano made it possible for citizens to escape to the mother country. We remain a relic of colonial history, stuck in the region, an old plantation where sugar and rum are no longer the preoccupations, the oil refineries abandoned, and we can’t get off. We are stuck here, pretending to be a real country, but will trample upon each other if the Montserrat opportunity became available.
We have Prime Minister, President and ting, with Commissioner of Police in tunic, and Parliament, acting like some big serious place. So we just had an impeachment because, mimic men we are, we saw America do it the other day and because it allowed much opportunity for instigators to gallery as they fulminated and frothed.
We did not do it in the Red House, though, because our parliamentarians are afraid of jumbie, the place really a kind of mausoleum now, having been defiled by thugs, big-time, self-appointed revolutionaries who had pulled up in maxis, with guns.
This is an idle country, lawless, to be seen most clearly sometimes when the politicians decide to have a little fun, when they take to the floor to make speeches sometimes, or like recently, when they contrive high-sounding spectacle. Impeachment is a concept so laden with prospect that you wondered if, like in France, it could lead to a beheading. The dropping of a guillotine in the Botanic Gardens. With Panday sleeping. And the sno-cone man near the entrance doing brisk trade.
But I saw nothing about our big national impeachment on the BBC or CNN. A giant tree fell in our forest, but sadly, no one was there to hear it. I wonder if it would not have been a better idea to postpone the impeachment and to hold it on Jouvert morning instead? Maybe the organisers were not sure whether we would have Carnival next year and could not chance that.
We have two seasons here, election season, then the long season which fills the space before the next one. It is binary here, the day after elections being the onset of the next election season. Like the squirrel trying to catch its tail. That space between elections is hard on the citizenry because losing politicians use it to spite us for not having voted for them. Politicians continue in pantomime, shadow roles, as if training for their turn. Pointing out what is wrong with the approach to Covid. Making sure we remember who gave us the hospital on the highway in Couva.
But amid all the impeachment bacchanal, in the middle of the Covid, the Opposition did not notice that the Government, having published on its website that a Cabinet committee had been appointed to examine the SEA (Secondary Entrance Assessment) exam and the Concordat, had now apparently abandoned that idea just so.
Persad-Bissessar and the Opposition couldn’t care less about this. They know that the Government was not serious about education reform, that it does not have the courage to make the needed changes, and that black people have no choice when the next elections come around but to vote PNM (People’s National Movement) by reflex.
Black people on automatic. We have to vote for the PNM, whether they address education inequality or not, whether they seek solutions to stop the festering and decay behind the bridge, their main constituency, because magnus est PNM et praevalebit!
—Theodore Lewis is emeritus professor of education, University of Minnesota.