Implementing a workable criminal justice system

The abolition of preliminary enquiries for indictable criminal offences is being touted as a great solution in erasing the backlog of pending cases at the Magistrates’ Court which will eventually assist in speeding up the delivery of justice and thus improve the criminal justice system regarding justice for all.
It is my considered opinion that the said abolition of preliminary enquiries will simply move the backlog of cases to the Supreme Court if there is no massive increase of judges and courtrooms with qualified support staff to implement faster trials.
This piecemeal and half-baked solution standing by itself is nothing but short-sightedness or mamaguy by the Government of the day. All stakeholders within the criminal justice system are quite aware that there must a holistic overhaul of the system. And it is very simple to reduce the backlog and delays in rendering justice for all.
It would cost the country about $5 billion to implement the following, and if the leaders of our Government would put the money where their mouths are, we would unhinge the unjust system of criminal justice in this country and fix it with a workable system.
The solution
(1) The first thing that the lawmakers must do is to categorise murders into three divisions:
— capital murder, that is, first-degree, which will be non-bailable but the accused must receive a trial at the Assizes within four years of being charged and, if necessary, the matter must be finally disposed within three years via the Appellate Courts. And on this score, it is time that the CCJ replaces the Privy Council.
— Second- and third-degree murders must be made non-capital offences (not attracting the death penalty) and thus made bailable. This will ease up the overcrowding of the remand yards by hundreds in number.
(2) The law in relation to plea bargaining must be simplified and made attractive for those who have committed criminal offences to throw themselves at the mercy of the courts and receive shorter/lighter sentences as to what now obtains: maybe one half to two-thirds of the present sentencing policy.
(3) A parole board must be established to regulate the release of convicted prisoners, who must be of good behaviour once released or otherwise return to prison to serve out their incarceration.
(4) Massive increase with the number of criminal courts presided over by competent judges. In our desire for increased courts and judges, the brandy must not be watered down in relation to the merit, ability and integrity of our judges.
(5) A public defender must be attached to each Magistrates’ Court in the country because 90 per cent of the criminal matters are heard and determined in these courts.
(6) Abolish the outrageous system of permitting police prosecutors at the Magistrates’ Court. You cannot have the police instituting criminal charges against citizens, and at the same time permitting police officers to act as prosecutors—that is, ministers of justice.
(7) Triple the number of attorneys at the DPP’s Office. Give the Director of Public Prosecutions the much-needed support staff to carry out his onerous duties. Historically, the DPP’s department has been overburdened with legal work. The lawyers are usually underpaid and overworked.
(8) The successful detection by the police vis-à-vis arrest of criminals who commit murder in this country is appalling, and the criminals get the impression that crime does pay in T&T. Improved training for an increased membership of the Homicide Bureau must be instantly put in place: a multi-million-dollar account/fund must be established to pay informers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of murderers.
(9) The selection and appointment of a commissioner of police must be based on merit, ability and integrity. After all, the CoP under the present law has absolute command in the administration of the Police Service.
—The author is a senior counsel