The Government of T&T has received an EU grant of TT$64 million to help support its innovation programme, to encourage exports by the onshore entrepreneurs.
It will be in three areas. One is the provision of grant funding and technical support to organisations seeking to innovate in the development of goods, services, business models and export market access. Over 90 per cent of this grant will be assigned to this initiative. Another area is to encourage the tertiary institutions to use their graduate programmes to conduct applied research for innovation for and with the local organisations. The UWI and UTT will be encouraged to define and submit specific challenge/scope of work for which funding will be required.
The last area is the development of a network model to drive and sustain co-ordinated support for innovation both during and beyond the duration of the proposed innovation period. This should address the lack of local, regional and global networking and co-ordination to support the local innovation thrust. The programme is a partnership among the Government (Ministry of Planning), the EU and the IDB, with CARIRI as the key implementing partner.
This project has little hope of developing a national innovation system since it depends on serendipity in a business culture that has no vibrant history of risk taking to develop export companies and in general is satisfied to use the petroleum rents, commercial systems and imported technology to serve the local market via imports and non tradables. Further, its success depends on the probability of the private sector, SMEs, having “ah ha” moments to innovate.
Also, our tertiary institutions are not about R&D in conjunction with the private sector for economic development, nor do our companies need R&D for their successful operation. R&D spending locally is of the order of 0.05 per cent of GDP and this is mainly by Government. Compare this to Singapore’s 2.2 per cent and Taiwan’s 3.3 per cent and Israel’s 4.9 per cent. Hence, for any innovative project in T&T to succeed, it has to be more incisive.
Though the proposed innovation project involves the Government, the private sector and the tertiary institutions’ research, the overriding philosophy is to provide funding in the hope that somehow the innovative ideas, products/services will present themselves—serendipity.
The key to creating a successful innovation system locally to build an export economic sector is to first choose the few areas of technology or industry in which we think we, as a small open economy (SOE), can compete globally, formally described in the contemporary literature as foresighting, and then create the R&D facilities to develop/create the ideas that will drive over time the innovations, new products and services. This cannot be done in many sectors, given the limited and skilled human and other resources available. Further, in any area that succeeds, it is important to develop related clusters of firms based on the innovations.
Indeed one of the region’s prime ministers was bemoaning the lack of relatively large populations of our countries compared with, say, even Singapore, Israel, etc, as the reason for our un-development. In part, this is correct given our limited supply of highly skilled personnel and equally the lack of any supporting system to co-ordinate their efforts. Indeed, Singapore had to increase its population from 1.3 million in 1955 to 5.8 million in 2020 to support its economic development. Is this population growth then to be a feature of our diversification process, and also the stemming of the emigration of many of our graduate labour force? Recently, an IMF’s view is emerging which recommends horizontal policies, ie, across all sectors of the economy, to aid diversification instead of targeted industrial sector policies.
Prof Michael Porter, in his book The Competitive Advantage of Nations, gives us an idea of what the economy of such competitive economies looks like. He sums up their economic environments in the four points of what he calls the competitive diamond. Briefly, these are: the firm’s strategy structure and rivalry, the factor conditions in the country, the demand conditions and the country’s supporting industries (clusters). Prof Porter emphasises the function, organisation, management and strategy of the company, and the positive impact of local rivals. Further, the production factors, human resources in particular, must be adequate with particular reference to the created factors, viz a skilled labour force and the continuous creation of new knowledge and innovation. He sees advantage in having local demand conditions for the product/service—a local test market—which can prepare the company to be globally competitive. If, like Silicon Valley, there is a cluster of companies that supply one another, share expertise and knowledge, this helps in creating international competitiveness. Prof Porter does not support direct government involvement in the production process; that is the role of the private sector. Still, he thinks government should be a facilitator, providing the required institutions, good education and health systems, and developing the international relations that can help to support trade.
The question arises as to how a plantation economy like T&T moves its economy from depending almost entirely on the rents from the petroleum sector into one as described by Prof Porter. The literature tells us also of the Triple Helix and its variants that developing countries have used to attain global competitiveness; for example, Singapore, Ireland, Taiwan and even China! In these cases, government took the lead role in driving the triad of the private sector, R&D institutions and government, so as to create new industrial sectors.
In the case of small open economies, their final developed state may not have resulted in part from having a local test market for their product/service. Though a cluster in the industry of technology that the country undertakes is important, such SOEs will not be able to support many such clusters and will have a priori to choose the areas of interest (foresighting) for creating its proposed export economy. As the economy matures, government’s role will evolve into that which Prof Porter recommends as to providing institutional support.
All of the above suggest that the method adopted by our Government to build its innovation system, especially as T&T is an SOE, has little chance of succeeding; further exacerbated by its history of being a petroleum plantation economy that has shaped the business psyche of its private sector as rent seekers.
—The author is an economist