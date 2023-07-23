Impotence more common

So the thing about these weekly columns is that they push me sometimes into realms I did not know, had not considered before, or did not know enough about, making me also think and learn further as we educate ourselves together.
One thing I found out recently as I researched male marginalisation was that male impotence is drastically increasing, probably more than most people realise or admit. The figures worldwide show the incidence has doubled in the past 30 years; and although the numbers are variable since they are self-reported, most agree that at least one in five men above 40 years old has erectile dysfunction or impotence.
This means they either cannot regularly get an erection or when they get one, they cannot maintain it. It is no longer a thing that only happens to old men. It is happening to younger men and once you have passed the age of 40 years, you are at risk.
There are a few kickers as to why it has been increasing at such a rapid rate. Aside from heart disease, low testosterone levels, high cholesterol, age, medications, lack of sleep, lack of exercise, diet, anxiety, depression, excess alcohol intake, smoking, stress, fatigue and inexperience, the recent boogeyman, diabesity, is a huge factor in the dance.
Diabesity—a mixture of diabetes and obesity, a combination with each exacerbating and increasing each other, a match which we know has been increasing rapidly—is a significant factor causing the increase in impotence over the past few years.
Remember the data. The Caribbean generally has the highest number of NCDs in the Americas. Trinidad has the highest rate of deaths from NCDs in men. At least one in five persons in Trinidad has diabetes. Compared to the United States and Canada, death from diabetes is 800 per cent higher in Trinidad, the highest in the Caribbean. Our rates of obesity are also one of the highest in the Caribbean—above 30 per cent.
On the other side, cycling does not cause impotence. Surgery for prostate cancer can cause it. Impotence is not usually a sign of cheating. If the man is cheating, he would more avoid sex than be engaged in it and then cannot have an erection. Impotence does not cause low sperm count. They are associated, however, and the same factors can cause both. Impotence can be an early sign of heart disease. As the large vessels become lined with plaque, it shows up first in the small vessels like the ones that go to the penis. So, it is very important to get your heart checked out once you notice full or partial impotence.
So, let’s micro-summarise this. One in five persons has diabetes. One in three persons is obese. Diabesity is a main cause of impotence. At least one in five men is impotent. There is definite causality and association here.
But there is another factor to add to the bacchanal. Covid also causes impotence. This was mentioned in the middle of the pandemic, but Covid and long Covid can cause continuous impotence. So even if you contracted Covid during the height of the pandemic, this can still be impacting on the impotence level even at this stage.
The average erection time is ten minutes. In men who are impotent, if they become erect, their average erection time is approximately one minute. Recently I met up with M, a friend of mine, who confided he was having some issues with remaining erect.
JP: Hi M..., thanks for doing this. When did it all start?
M: Well, I am 42 years now. It started probably when I was 39 years old before my 40th birthday.
JP: How long are you able to stay erect for, as an average?
M: Maybe two minutes as a maximum. And it does not matter how aroused I am. It is very frustrating. So, what I do is just try to finish as fast as possible, before the window closes. Afterwards I just pretend to fall asleep. I am so disappointed in myself that I do not even try to focus on my woman and her pleasure.
JP: What does your girlfriend think about this?
M: I am too afraid to discuss it with her. She probably thinks I am not attracted to her. It is difficult for you to understand how my sense of self, my sense of manhood, is tied in with my penis and its performance. When I was younger, erections were happening all the time. Now it is a struggle.
JP: Have you gone to see someone about it? Maybe a doctor?
M: No, I have not. How do you tell someone about this? If I go to a doctor, I will have to admit it to myself, then I will have to accept it. That is the hardest part. I do not want to accept it.
JP: But if you recognise it as a problem, then you can get solutions to address it.
M: I know this. But I am scared.
Erectile dysfunction is having its own surge and becoming more common. The first step is to discuss with your partner, then discuss with your doctor. There are solutions. You are not the only one. Many things are counter-intuitive. The peak of real male strength is showing vulnerability. True real men ask for help.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.