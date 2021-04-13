Impotence of the prison system

Recent revelations by a former prisons commissioner have exposed a state of absolute impotence existing there, as to the requirement for reform and rehabilitation of persons behind bars.
Former commissioner Gerard Wilson spoke the other day of a system in which gang activity is being run directly from inside the facilities, and behind those walls, in business-as-usual fashion.
Mr Wilson told a meeting of the Parliament’s Joint Select Committee of a system in which it appears that the country’s remand prison is itself an incubator for crime across the country.
He didn’t think it necessary to offer any defence for what he was saying. This is that people on remand for certain kinds of offences get co-opted, or opt to join with gang members and their leaders who are themselves behind bars.
He said this is often for their own protection. He said they are enticed by access to snacks and soft drinks, peanut butter, milk and cigarettes and, get this, to feel safer, and better about themselves.
He spoke with intimate knowledge of these practices, saying that often the gang leaders themselves do not do the dirty work—the heaving lifting, as they say.
He said manipulation is easy among such groups behind bars, and he spoke as though this is more than the norm. His presentation to the respective members of Parliament was devoid of any sense that the authorities have the means of addressing any of this, in any effective manner. This is life as it is, with no apologies.
But on top of this, the former commissioner is at present the chairman of the organisation known as Vision on Mission—made prominent by the pioneering work of the late Wayne Chance, a former prison inmate himself. At the very JSC hearing at which the former commissioner spoke, Mr Chance’s wife, the current CEO of the organisation, likened the organisation’s efforts at ex-prisoner reform to attempts to put a broken egg back together.
She said in many instances those who come forward do so mainly out of the sense of fear for their own lives. Since they have entered into the lifestyle which got them in trouble with the law, it is difficult for them, or anyone else for that matter, to promote an effective turnaround.
She spoke about what she called the criminal economic activity and the ease of doing business, against which the time it takes for rehabilitation and the alternatives for making an honest living simply do not compare.
The prior connections are well formed, and not easy to be broken, in too many cases, she said. She said just three per cent of the current clientele at Vision on Mission represents persons who were involved previously in gang activity.
On the face of these disclosures, it can be argued that prison, by and large, is not a place for reform and/or rehabilitation, that it is really a holding bay while the court and process arm of the country’s justice system works itself out. And that, we know, takes decades in all too many instances. These latest revelations present no brighter or more hopeful prospects than those to which we have hitherto become acquainted.
To the contrary, it speaks of a situation that has all the makings of a vehicle careening more and more out of control.
Prisoner reform and rehabilitation is going nowhere, if we dare to be honest and accept what these latest reports are saying to us.
But it gets worse, if we listen to the submission made by Ms Natasha Nunez, secretary of the popular Eye on Dependency programme, which seeks to address related social problems arising from drug use and abuse, and works intimately itself with persons either behind bars, or some of those who were there. She is quoted as saying, her words, it stands to reason that what goes on inside the prisons could not be taking place without the active participation of prison officers.
Former commissioner Wilson should be asked to address what he knows as to how the prison authorities have moved to deal with those requirements for breaking what the lawyers may call the chain of causation, between prison inmates, and the disclosure of what we continue to hear of what takes place behind those walls.
And as an addendum to the horrifying, unimpeded growth of the country’s descent into gang culture, we have learnt that such leaders have Master’s degrees. In business administration and in international relations. They move around in convoys larger than the official versions. They have legal counsel and financial advisers. Nothing which currently exists on books is enough to go after them, such that a new complex of anti-gang legislation is necessary. Again, one more time we are asked to accept that such is necessary to give the police “a fighting chance”.
With their cover now having been blown, will the lawyers and the financial advisers run for cover? Will those academically advanced gang leaders consider themselves exposed, to the point of pivot?
We wait to see, and to hear more.
—Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist