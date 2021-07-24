I have termed Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his Finance Minister Colm Imbert the “Diego Martin dinosaurs”, politicians “intellectually fossilised by fossil fuels” who failed to see the global energy revolution threatening the nation’s economy, about which I warned repeatedly for five years.
Since 2017 I have written about the coming “end of oil”. Three weeks ago, I cited a report in the Financial Times that Oil Majors—Exxon, Chevron, BP, Shell, Total and Eni—are now “selling away billions of dollars of oil and gas assets”, raising the spectre of “stranded” oil and gas reserves that I warned about in an article, “Stranded ahead”, a year ago.
Even the International Energy Agency (IEA) now accepts that new fossil fuel projects are not necessary to meet the world’s energy needs. Now comes the UN World Investment Report revealing the “unprecedented speed and scale in the fall of energy investments in the first half of 2020”. But Dr Rowley is still singing, “we need the oil”. And no diversification!
Throughout history, intellectually impoverished leaders have brought disaster to nations. Due to the slowdown in the global energy sector, Trinidad and Tobago suffered the worst among all Caribbean countries in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2020 with negative FDI at US$439 million. And because we ignored the revolution and failed to diversify, we suffered a double whammy. No non-energy investments came our way either, because we have neither environment nor reputation to attract such inflows. On the other hand, despite the pandemic, almost US$70 billion flowed into the Caribbean in 2020, $8 billion more than 2019. Even Haiti performed better than T&T.
After five and a half years, we have no new foreign revenue streams but with national income drastically reduced. And the “dinosaurs” saw it happening! Oil and gas earnings dropped from $19 billion to under $2 billion in 2016! But it took the ravages of the pandemic in 2020 for a scandalously irresponsible prime minister to pathetically ask for advice on “where, with what and how should we diversify our economy”.
Impoverished leadership has led to an impoverished nation. An alarming increase in poverty is manifesting throughout Trinidad and Tobago today. Dr Marlene Attzs says addressing poverty in this country would be “a Herculean task” and is almost “frightened about our fate in the next two or three years”. Of course the Government and its gullible blame Covid. But as with the momentum towards decarbonised economies or the acceptance of remote working, Covid has merely hastened the future. Our poverty levels were coming, Covid or not. The seeds were planted decades ago and the poison plant has been given significant nourishment by Dr Rowley and Imbert, directly responsible for its present flourishing.
For example, when they shut down the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery, against the advice of international experts and their own chairman and board, they threw 10,000 people on the breadline, directly and indirectly, spreading poverty throughout the south of Trinidad in particular. Rowley has thrown thousands more on the breadline from the ongoing destruction of the Point Lisas Industrial Estate as downstream petrochemical plants shut down because of the higher gas he negotiated for up-streamers, propelling poverty on the entire densely populated Central plains of Caroni.
Now, it is Point Fortin’s turn, as I pointed out two columns ago. We now learn Atlantic LNG’s Train 1 will in fact be mothballed. Shell and BP are not interested. And more than lack of natural gas, the fundamental reason is that energy revolution, gathering more steam from accentuated fears of global warming. “One hundred days to save the next 100 years”, warns US climate envoy John Kerry, looking towards November’s UN climate conference. With recent floods in Germany, China, India and Africa; wildfires in Australia, Siberia, western USA and Canada; heatwaves, droughts and fires causing the Amazon to emit more CO2 than it can absorb, the Financial Times reported on Friday that “shocked climate scientists are concerned extreme events are arriving even faster than predicted”.
Investors and shareholders will insist more than ever Oil Majors transition to green energy. Already a “stunning” 60.7 per cent of shareholders want Chevron to “substantially” reduce emissions; BP will cut oil and gas output 40 per cent by 2030, and has already retrenched 350 local employees. Industry insiders say the multinational will not spend any money on further exploration in Trinidad and Tobago.
Our entire LNG industry could be threatened. I am told Atlantic LNG is our biggest individual emitter of carbon dioxide from the operations of its compressors and turbines, which generate the electricity Atlantic produces. In a world demanding decarbonisation, this will stand out as “a sore thumb” in BP and Shell’s global inventory. Shareholders could demand exit from Trains 2, 3 and 4 as well. Indeed, last week, the European Union announced its decision to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 55 per cent by 2030; and a Netherlands court has ruled Shell must reduce its emissions by 45 per cent from 2019 levels. The writing is on the wall for our LNG industry. More economic devastation and poverty coming! And no diversification! An impoverished leadership is impoverishing the nation.