Those notable People’s National Movement detractors who went about the place predicting as it were the demise of the PNM, then in Opposition, and contesting in the 2015 general election got a rude awakening on that general election night back then when the party under the distinguished and progressive leadership of Dr Keith Rowley dislodged the People’s Partnership government and was returned to the corridors of power for yet another time, thus reinforcing its clarion call, “Long live the PNM and it shall prevail.”