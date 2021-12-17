In a grave situation

During the course of writing an article for UWI TODAY, I interviewed Dr Hugh Sealy, an environmental scientist from the Cave Hill campus, who had been a technical adviser to the Barbados delegation at COP26. There was so much interesting information, far more than the space allocation, that I thought I would share some of it in this space to complement what will appear in the next issue of that paper. Dr Sealy has attended 14 of these climate change summits, and has been a State adviser for years. He knows the ropes, and while he was somewhat disappointed by many of the unresolved issues, he understands the politics surrounding these global debates well enough to be grateful for the concessions that were made. Much of that is discussed in the article, so I won’t use this precious space to repeat it.
Except that I really want to lay out some of the greenhouse gas emission figures to give some context. Globally, the annual figure stands at 50 billion tonnes. The entire Caricom region emits 126 million (a gross figure), a small amount that is even lower when the mitigating forest factors are taken into account—48 million. What astonished me is that Trinidad and Tobago (more Trinidad) spews around 60 per cent of the region’s emissions—74 million tonnes. While it is not surprising, given the nature of our industrial mainstays, it puts this country in yet another unpleasant lead position in the Caribbean. Jamaica stands far behind with 15 million, and Barbados is at two.
One of the contentious issues at COP26 surrounded the concept of ODA, Official Development Assistance, where the more vulnerable countries were to be given financial aid to cope with the degradation caused by the richer nations. Collectively, the G20 group has been mashing up the place with 80 per cent of the world’s emissions. Since 2009 in Copenhagen, they had pledged US$100 billion annually as climate finance grants, but had only delivered $80 billion, and that, mainly in the form of loans. That was one of the shortfalls that the Barbadian Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, had condemned when she spoke at the opening ceremony.
It made me wonder whether Trinidad and Tobago feels it has a greater responsibility within Caricom to compensate for its oversized contribution to the region’s pollution. Dr Sealy had insisted it doesn’t matter that overall, Caricom nations are small contributors to global warming; the situation is so grim that every little effort counts.
Globally, the impacts are being felt from extreme climate conditions. This region does not have the capacity to withstand such buffetings, so waffling around the issues is dangerously negligent. A programmatic response is how Dr Sealy described the Barbados strategy.
The Barbados Water Authority engaged consultants to evaluate the situation because the island is recognised as a water-scarce territory. Even a moderate reduction in rainfall, by ten per cent, could lead to a decline between 18 and 29 per cent of usable water. This is because air temperatures are expected to soar, increasing the rate of evaporation, and heating the soil even further.
“Irrigation needs are expected to go up by 24 to 30 per cent then,” he said. “It requires serious planning.” The whole of the southern Caribbean will go through this, he said. “Even Dominica has been seeing drying up.”
The challenge is to stop surface water from running to the sea, to abstract it from the ground (like an oil well), and at some point it will mean importing water. How to transport it, how big a barge, or a dirigible?
“We have to start considering as a region how to either move large quantities of water around the region in the event of an emergency, or develop the ability to move a portable desalination plant in one of those ships—how we can protect each from these consistent hits we are going to get.” They are going to upgrade the Bridgetown plant at an estimated cost of US$100 million.
The pandemic has meant increased use of water for sanitation, and it has triggered a return to agriculture. “I have never seen people go back to farming so quickly; within weeks we had local vegetables, fruit, appearing everywhere. It made us realise how dependent we are on tourism,” he said. PM Mottley has also initiated another programme, called Roofs to Reefs. It is designed to help people strengthen their homes, especially to withstand hurricanes, and leads to the reefs aspect where they will use technology to regenerate and protect their famed coral reefs. “The philosophy is with no reef, no beach, with no beach, no tourism,” he said.
It requires a lot of conceptual planning, the kind that has a philosophical and moral girder to support difficult decisions. Moving away from fossil fuels, particularly in the case of T&T and Guyana, where oil and gas exploration continues, will require tough choices. Politics have to be shunted aside and actions, not words, have to take over.
We no longer have the luxury of debating what kind of world we want to live in. The target of limiting warming to 1.5° has been set for 2030, less than a decade away. The outer limit is 2050, not far ahead, although many of us will not see it. The question is what can we do to maintain life on the planet? As 3canal sang, it’s a grave situation.
