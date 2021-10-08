In a vulnerable state

There were 13 types of meat and seafood, including frog legs, lobster, crawfish, and other high-end products. Among the fruits were many I have never had, and I was surprised that they were even available in this country, like durians and quinces, although I’ve seen the wide range of berries.
Given that these delicacies have never formed a regular part of my consumption habits, the additional taxes will not affect me, and I dare say, they will hardly impoverish the people who can afford them anyway.
I think it was the SATT president who referred to their inclusion as VAT-rated items as disappointing because fruit are part of a healthy diet. It was a disingenuous statement because while that is true, it pretends that these imported fruits constitute the nation’s sole supply (and they’re not even being deported). To be frank, I didn’t even know they were zero-rated items in the first place.
We live in the tropics, with some of the most delicious fruits on the planet. Not only are they produced locally, but by virtue of their physical location on our land, they are fresher and less likely to be smothered in chemicals to keep them looking polished and perky on their long voyages. Granted, many come in frozen packages, but still, nothing beats fresh. The environmental costs of packaging alone make them distasteful to me.
I have tasted travelling versions of fruit that bear only a faint resemblance to those freshly harvested, washed and eaten. So I found it disappointing to hear that take from SATT. It reminded me of the way big corporations dolly up themselves to market their brands. No one can deny the enormous success Yoplait has had with its yoghurts. Having peddled the concept of yoghurt as a wholesome, healthy food (no issue with that), they then vandalised their offerings by adding all sorts of artificial components and oodles of sugar.
If you examine labels, as you should, you will find that you have probably unwittingly been loading up on something unhealthy while imagining you are doing yourself good. It’s a deception repeated in cereals and fruit juices; at least with the sodas, those sweet carbonated drinks, and the KFC, you know what you’re getting into.
The Minister of Finance also announced the removal of VAT on a number of what he called basic food items. It seemed like a longish list, although some have said it included things that had already been zero-rated; perhaps it was just to remind people of what is involved. I gather that list will be refined to provide more details, like what is meant by seasoned meat, or what constitutes a milk substitute, and so on.
These VAT adjustments were a response to the alarming increases in food prices which are jumping up even as you stand before them on their grocery shelves.
The reality is that even for those who can afford higher prices, availability is being globally threatened as shipping and freight industries are reeling. As we have seen forever and ever, richer economies protect their interests before even blinking in the direction of the weaker ones—vaccines are the most recent example.
It exposes the way we are vulnerable on multiple fronts. Some circumstances may be truly unavoidable because of the interconnectedness of the world—like the downing of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram recently—but there are steps we can, and should, have taken to ameliorate suffering.
Once again, the Minister of Finance spoke about food security, citing it as an area of the highest priority in his Government’s Roadmap to Recovery. The agricultural sector is meant to drive this, and he said that it has become a tax-free industry, supported by the State’s “game-changing” plans.
The budgetary allocation was $1.249 billion, roughly two per cent of the total figure of $52.429 billion. He said this would be complemented by the sum of $300 million from the Agriculture Stimulus Package Fund located within his ministry. The objective, to expand production and marketing of crops with short production cycles: “vegetables, legumes, roots and tubers, grains, fruits, and small livestock”, is commendable. He said it was also “to support the securing of adequate quality seeds; the use of alternative feedstock; and the regularisation of land issues, to accelerate land tenure and access to idle State lands”.
He enumerated some of the initiatives: support for local production; development of a “more technologically advanced” system, including “digital transformation”, expanded cold storage facilities and stronger distribution chains, among others.
These have been articulated many times previously as steps towards diversifying and strengthening the economy. The Minister of Agriculture knows that his portfolio also includes Lands and Fisheries, and that there are several complicated issues that need funding and action to resolve their tangles.
Again, the budgetary allocations seem inadequate for any robust attempts to honour the stated commitment to food security.
Yes, times are hard all round, and State coffers are not bubbling with oily champagne, but there comes a time when bullets must be bitten to invest in long-term sustainability.
Vulnerability hangs over us like a cloak of Saharan dust; even if we can’t see it, we suffer from its ominously invisible presence.
—The author is an editor,
writer and cricket historian.
E-mail: vaneisabaksh@gmail.com