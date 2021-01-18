With possibly undue care and attention being summoned, the pandemic apparently monopolises action and purpose, to the disadvantage of normal public service expectation. At Mt Hope medical complex, outpatients endure endless postponements of their follow-up care appointments.
Defending his complex, North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) chief executive officer Davlin Thomas has cited performance in theatres there of 6,000 surgeries since March 2020. Supply may yet be falling far short of demand.
On January 5, columnist David Bratt noted that “thousands of surgeries have been cancelled in the public sector last year”. This columnist has kept a trusty finger on the pulse of national-scale medical and health goings-on. Dr Bratt, a physician in private practice, is yet to be asked for a more exact estimate of how many operations remain undone. The public may never know.
The Tobago House of Assembly election has now become transfixed by an Auditor General report pointing up little or no return for a 2015 expenditure of $2.5 million to put up a zip line somewhere above the Tobago rainforest. Leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine of the Tobago People’s National Movement has been publicly tasked to explain away the failure of the project planned for implementation when she held the THA Tourism portfolio.
With THA election just a week away, another football has entered the political field of play. Here again, it is the performance failure, or worse, of public officers that is being called to account, and not Ms Davidson-Celestine personally, who was then politically responsible for the department, and is now required to deflect the campaign shots to goal.
In Port of Spain, National Security Minister Stuart Young is combating queries about how and why a Sikorsky S76D helicopter remained secretly grounded for five years. The multi-million-dollar flying machine never took to the T&T skies, but steadily incurred costs about which legal wrangling, with pricey T&T potential, in the New York courts is about to get going.
One Gary Griffith is identified as among alleged decision makers in the helicopter acquisition. That was back when he was a People’s Partnership national security minister.
As Police Commissioner today, the Gary Griffith hands are full as he meets the crime-fighting urgencies that define the times. This CoP, with military training and experience in his background, is moved to go on the offensive as social media reports emerge about a gang war threatened for outbreak in the Port of Spain area.
“Law enforcement should expect a series of gang shootings and people’s homes getting burned down,” a WhatsApp message warned. Scripted with PR know-how, the message notes that delivery of a large shipment of high-powered automatic rifles, connected with “Muslims in Laventille”, was expected last week.
The CoP’s own message is that he is ready for them. In preparation, police specialised and intelligence units have been rallied for action. They have pre-emptively detained suspects for questioning and to be warned that the police “will not tolerate any plans among groups to cause mayhem and destruction”.
It should not be long before the WhatApp alarms prove to be grandcharge or whatever. Meanwhile, residents of Duncan and Nelson streets, Mango Rose, St Paul and Basilon streets in Port of Spain, making ready for warlike conditions, may even be seeking to relocate.
While all such communiques make demands for believability, the police high command appears to be assuming the worst, and advertising responsive preparations. It’s happening at a time when police officers, elsewhere in Trinidad, are taking deadly aim and shooting straight.
Officers formally assigned firearms are trained to use them effectively, CoP Griffith has warned. Before him was the example of an off-duty officer who, said to have been confronted by three would-be assailants on Lady Chancellor Road, scored two fatal hits, and seriously wounded the third.
Word is getting around that off-duty police officers must be assumed to be armed while not in uniform. This is not a practice altogether acceptable to the eyes of Police Complaints Authority director David West. “We would welcome being involved in the drafting of a policy regarding when officers should be allowed to have a personal firearm,” he said.
It’s an ambitious expectation given the reality of gun possession in all kinds of unregulated hands. The off-duty officer who shot dead a soldier at a Point Fortin lime last Friday likely had reason to believe the army man himself had a gun. At least one witness claimed to have seen the soldier holding a gun “pressed against his right leg and facing downward”.
Gunplay defines today’s wrongdoing in T&T. In Chickland, a father and son were found dead, having been tied up and shot in the head. Behind an HDC Embacadere building, a young man was found dead, having been shot in the head and body.
“Shoot the fatman!” This was the command of one bandit to another after the would-be victim had shouted to whoever to call the police. Inside the steely barricade of a Lotto booth, an attendant was shot. Though fewer murders are committed than by this time in 2020, police, agents of the State, when not themselves targeted, remain typically after-the-event performers.