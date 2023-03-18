In the land of Jarndyce

I have a friend whose story this is. I will call him Jarndyce to protect his identity and to protect him from victimisation.
Jarndyce is in his 60s and suffered a major failure of his eyesight in January 2020. This was as a result of glaucoma, which is frequently a clandestine destroyer of sight because its presence shows no symptoms until it is too late to reverse the damage.
Although he had been gainfully employed in modest jobs, Jarndyce was out of employment at the time his eyesight failed, a prime candidate to fall into the so-called social safety net, but you do not “get thru” with the bureaucracy without pressure unless “you know somebody”. And so Jarndyce’s life became “a ketch-tail life”, dignity and independence undermined. His story is an exemplification of the problem of “getting thru”, about which I wrote last Sunday.
Let me digress briefly to confirm the barrier against funds being sent to a Unit Trust account. In an advertisement last week concerning the electronic transfer of dividends and the provision of banking information for that purpose, there was a statement in bold type: “Please note that electronic funds transfer is not offered for Credit Union or Unit Trust accounts”. How does that make sense? What demographic does it adversely affect the most?
Back to Jarndyce. When his predicament began he was eventually able to become a recipient of public assistance and a monthly food card, but not without several futile visits and incurring the cost of travel to the post office to which he was directed. Then a story broke about bobol in the relevant ministry, as a result of which certain grants would be stopped—and that was that for Jarndyce.
For the last two years Jarndyce has beaten from bureaucratic pillar to bureaucratic post, that is fruitlessly and without receipt of empathy, seeking to access a grant of public assistance, transport grant and pension.
There may be inadequacies in the presentation of the documents in his notorious brown envelope, but he did receive assurance from the officer with whom he was dealing that he had eventually brought in everything necessary, only to be told subsequently by another officer that more was required.
This column is not taking medicine for Jarndyce’s fever. It is asking, as I know from other experiences, why is “getting thru” so difficult, especially when it is easy for some but not others similarly circumstanced?
Charles Dickens’ Bleak House is centred around Jarndyce v Jarndyce, a fictional case of interminable length about a will, in which the legal costs of proceedings stretched out over 40 years, swallowed up the amount at stake and caused health problems for the litigants. In the highest courts of England this fictional case has become a descriptive reference of “legal sagas, which rival in time and money the story of Jarndyce v Jarndyce”.
As a country suffering from what I recently described in a different context as post-colonial traumatic stress, we have not implemented the systems we inherited from the British very well, except for the pomp and protocol which we relish.
With little innovation or even copycat implementation of British reforms and updated departmental structures, we are currently in a heat of discontent following the collapse of one of the Piarco airport corruption cases after it had wended its way through the broken criminal justice legal system for 18 years.
The challenge is that there may be another flood of litigation challenging delayed prosecutions.
That is why the Government’s responses to the Director of Public Prosecutions, to put it mildly, are unstatesmanlike and belong in the fictional land of Jarndyce, even though we await confirmation of the DPP’s reasons for not removing office to the new premises provided.
Any deterrent effect that the law is said to have is lost if the legal system cannot effectively apprehend and bring forward persons before the court for judgment. Have we lost that effect, and how do we regain it or buttress it? Those are major questions to be addressed in the interest of the State.
Let’s therefore drop the angry political rhetoric and fix the issues plaguing the State and its citizens.
—Martin Daly