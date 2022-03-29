In the name of freedom

This is a land of befuddling, bewildering contradictions. A Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, responsible for information, has a phone which says incoming calls to the number are restricted.
In raising awareness over what he said was big money spent on improving systems in the local Judiciary, the Prime Minister said there was no commensurate improvement. He said people should not take this lying down. What exactly he means by this has not been interrogated, even in the most basic of terms. Should he be suggesting that we the people march, surround the Hall of Justice, he’d be courting intervention by the forces of law and order.
People protesting what they interpreted as the State’s attempt to force a vaccine mandate on them were sprayed with tear gas at the Queen’s Park Savannah.
Many of those same people, however, have opted to remain silent in the face of continuing State aggression against the Cuban people. To the contrary, they maintain ideological deference to the actions of the Cuban state, against its own citizens. While some in fact had been calling on health authorities here to access the Covid vaccines developed in Havana, Cubans have been criticising their own government’s handling of the epidemic among themselves. They complained also about shortages of medicine and food, as well as price increases, in their centralised economy.
It has gone thus far, without as much as a murmur in local progressive circles, that more than a hundred people who marched against Castroism across the country last July, have been jailed. The sentences run between six and 30 years, in many instances.
We, on the other hand, will wait years, possibly decades, for whatever outcome there may be from those arrests at the Savannah. There will be little to no recall of the activism by the pushback brigade when that time comes.
Across Cuba last July, thousands of those who took to the streets were shouting, clamouring for “Libertad” after more than 60 years of one-party government. Unauthorised gatherings in Cuba are against the law. One person died and several others were injured in clashes with forces of the state.
Some of the charges against defendants included that they overturned vehicles, and threw bottles, stones and petrol bombs at police and interior ministry agents.
The authorities there continue to blame the protests on US-backed attempts at overthrowing the government. It has to be an indictment on the government in Havana, on two counts at least. One is that 63 years after the communist takeover, such a massive show of public discontent was on display. And in the other case, the authorities continue to pretend the Cuban people are incapable of coming to their own conclusions, and taking actions in their own interest.
Such a forceful turnout of anger and discontent must also have been inspiring to anti-state leaders and actors here. It ought to have been, if it weren’t.
In one assessment from a BBC correspondent on the ground, human rights in Cuba are given as deteriorating. In a subsequent popular protest in November, one of the main organisers was forcibly barred from leaving his home. He couldn’t even signal from his window. Government supporters eventually threw a large national flag across his building.
One way in which the government is seen as trying to mask these realities, is the recent opening of a gay hotel in Havana. But observers have remarked on how, even here, the State has moved to take control. Raul Castro’s daughter is head of the state’s Sexual Health Institute, the country’s lobby for LGBTQ rights.
Curiously, however, the current wind on this particular strategy seems encouraging for rights advocates on this front. In earlier times under Castroist communism, gay and lesbian Cubans were assigned to specialised work camps, for what was called “re-education”. Symbolic same-sex weddings were held at government-sponsored gay pride marches. A subsequent independent gay pride march was swiftly shut down, however.
Nowhere among the progressive forces here is there even the slightest nod to recognition, for one Osvaldo Paya. He was a Cuban patriot who had spent nearly a decade seeking to bring about a real people’s revolution there.
He was said to have championed the idea of a democratic referendum on the country’s future, one that would have propelled the Cuban people to decide their own fate, above the dictates of the Castro brothers. He died in a vehicular accident in 2012, in what is still referred to as “mysterious circumstances”.
Back here, now, the anti-vaxxers are celebrating. They are claiming victory, as the State gets ready for the full rollback on restrictions imposed on citizens for the better part of the last two years.
“There is so much convincing disinformation surrounding the vaccine out there,” a lady professor at the University College of London said during an episode of The Debate on France 24 one day last week. “And we haven’t yet found a way around it. It is so dispiriting,” she moaned.
On this Spiritual Baptist Day, we march on, nevertheless.
—Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist