I am returning to the issue of greater autonomy for Tobago in this column, and I will be going back to an article I wrote on the matter in 2013.
But first, I want to apologise to PM Rowley for the specific claim I made in my column of June 11, 2020 that he had announced that he would not be taking the Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self Government) Bill 2018 back to Parliament as he did not have the required number of seats in the Parliament to have the Bill passed. And I want to do so without the clutter of my prosecution of the other matter.
I am satisfied that, while he said that he did not have the requisite majorities, he did not say that he was no longer going ahead with the issue. On the contrary, he said he was hoping that the Joint Select Committee (JSC), set up to treat with the issue, would present a report to the Parliament before the latter dissolved in July. I heard it with my own two ears in a video clip three minutes and 53 seconds long.
This is what Dr. Rowley says in part in the clip:
“What we are hoping is that the Joint Select Committee will advance its work and get to a point where they can put before the parliament significant changes for Tobago that the parliamentarians can agree on. … What we need to do is to try and accelerate it through the parliament. … There’ll probably be a report before the parliament dissolves in July to say whatever work they’ve done and so on.”
I am sorry for the stumble, PM Rowley.
I did not listen to the interview with Brother B live, nor did I have the benefit of that clip when I was composing the column, even though I sought to have a longer clip to provide context to the 43-second one that I had been provided with.
Yes, there were two clips. In the shorter one, Dr Rowley does not say he will not be taking the matter back to Parliament either; rather, he emphasises that he and his party do not have the majorities to achieve a successful resolution, and he points out that the main issue is ministerial authority where Tobago is concerned.
With nothing more available, I allowed myself the interpretation that he had thrown up his hands and thrown in the towel. In cricketing imagery, it made no sense playing on in the last session of the last day; it was best to call it a day.
The longer clip, when it became available, proved me wrong. My apologies, Dr Rowley.
But I am afraid the arguments I put forward in the rest of the column still stand and do not require that I recant. Some readers may wish to refresh themselves with another reading.
I wish, however, to draw attention again to this statement of Dr Rowley’s in the longer clip:
“There’ll probably be a report before the Parliament dissolves in July to say whatever work they’ve done and so on.”
Soooooo, there are no guarantees that greater autonomy will come Tobago’s way before Dr Rowley’s administration winds down. A JSC report might be laid but there seems to be room only for them to ‘say whatever work they’ve done’.
After 16 years of Orville London, three and a half years of Kelvin Charles, and five years of Keith Rowley.
In my column of November 22, 2012, titled “Another broken promise?” I had cause to berate the People’s Partnership government for appearing to place the autonomy issue on the back burner. But they did come up with a bill in 2013, which I damned in my column of January 10, 2013, “War against Tobago”.
The bill was taken to Parliament where the opposition (PNM) attacked it, citing my column extensively and causing it to fail. I argued that Cabinet was waging war against Tobago and that, if the bill succeeded, Tobago would become a slave colony of Trinidad.
I damned the bill on five grounds:
1. It pitted one half of the country, Tobago, against the whole country, Trinidad and Tobago,
2. It gave Cabinet control over the law-making of the legislature of Tobago and the policy making of the Executive Council through overriding powers which it could arbitrarily apply,
3. It defined Tobago but not Trinidad. (It marks the island’s boundary as “such part of the inland waters between Tobago and Trinidad of not less than eleven (11) miles, measured from the nearest points between the two islands, and such part of the territorial sea of Trinidad and Tobago of not less that eleven (11) nautical miles measured seaward from the baselines of Trinidad and Tobago, as determined in accordance with section 5 of the Territorial Sea Act, as amended.” (Emphasis mine.)
4. It constitutionalised Tobago’s percentage of the national budget, threatening to leave the island stuck with a ceiling of 8 per cent of the budget, which would need a three-fifths majority vote in the House of Representatives and a two-thirds majority in the Senate to be changed.
5. It excludes important areas of economic development and manpower management from the Tobago List of responsibilities – like tertiary education, customs and excise, air and sea transportation, airports and wharves, energy and energy affairs.
It failed.
When will a good bill arrive? In the Year of The Toothed Cock?
THE AUTHOR is a political analyst and a retired UWI lecturer