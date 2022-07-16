Increasingly Combustible

Two years ago, my column was entitled “Combustible country”. It said, “our decaying society is a gigantic womb spawning crime, the annual murder rate under this administration twice exceeding 500 in this country of 1.3 million”.
But, in the face of this national disaster, all the prime minister could say then was “crime is the business of crime, always somebody thinks snuffing out somebody’s life is the way to handle a situation”. I strongly condemned this “rambling, fatuous incoherence” from a man under whose leadership we continue to see the increasing combustibility of this society.
Today, with the murder toll almost 300 in only the seventh month of the year, Dr Keith Rowley is again attempting to escape his duty to arrest the social decay and plant the seeds for regeneration. All he could muster is a call on parents and guardians to “assume the responsibility” for their children, as though parenting alone can solve the problem.
But Prof Theodore Lewis asks, “is the answer poor parenting, or is it not PNM neglect and abandonment?”; an Express editorial said we need “more than parenting”, especially for older children beginning to “exercise more authority over their decisions”; and Dr Everold Hosein, in an Express “Letter of the Day”, wrote, “Our current generation of parents simply don’t know how.”
Indeed. How many among the one thousand teenage mothers who have been emerging every year in this country for the last 25 years are capable of parenting a child in these challenging modern times. We have an epidemic of teenage pregnancies—3,777 in four years, for example—many girls unable to identify the father of the coming child.
Who assumes “responsibility” for this offspring in a country where community and family life has declined disastrously? Doesn’t the Government have a responsibility here? Is it concerned at all that a likely majority of these children will grow up in the same debilitating environments, widening and deepening the cycle of underdevelopment that produces criminals?
“The issue is whether the environment enables constructive or destructive behaviour,” says that Express editorial. Has the Government ever asked how many criminals are products of this decaying environment also plagued with horrendous domestic violence and horrific child abuse?
To come now and merely sprinkle a bucket of water when the fire is already raging is the height of irresponsibility for someone leading this nation for the past seven years! Is the prime minister completely bereft of the profound caring that engineers transformation in a society?
In his escapist analysis, Rowley mused that “something is happening in our schools”. After all this time?! Since the start of this column 12 years ago, I have been pointing to growing pupil hooliganism principally in government secondary schools, erupting again and again, like a volcano boiling beneath, in city, town and country, harbinger of adult bloodbaths past, present and future.
Just look at the last ten years and you will see that every year in one or more of these schools, we have had eruptions of extreme deviant behaviour. In one year alone 3,411 pupils nationwide were suspended for violence, drugs, alcohol use and alarming sexual promiscuity. In another year, 35 schools were “hot-listed” for violent pupil behaviour.
Teachers have been threatened, stoned and slapped, had their windshields smashed, one locking herself in a classroom to avoid harm. Female pupils have also been violent, 12 of them beating a girl, kicking, cuffing and dragging her by the hair on the street. We have had sexual promiscuity “in the classroom, on the maxi, in the toilet”, along with child prostitution and pornography.
Pupils have been stabbed, chopped, knocked unconscious. One has been raped and another stabbed to death. It took Covid to bring peace by closing schools. But schools reopened and the pupil hooliganism returned, with the Government having to assign police officers to 15 schools this year. Last month, a 15-year-old Form Two pupil stabbed her female schoolmate and is facing criminal charges. A recent Express editorial said “the situation today is worse than nine years ago”.
For decades, these schools have sent ill-equipped thousands into a decaying adult world to perpetuate the underdevelopment which, if not arrested, could eventually destabilise this country. We have already had massive instability in 1970 and 1990, an Express editorial warning the Government last Wednesday to avoid “blindness to people’s pain and looking for scapegoats when things go wrong”.
That has already been the administration’s response to the “deadly” social unrest in East Port of Spain that “rocked the capital city” in 2020 and again recently; focusing mainly on suspected political agents and not the fertile ground that allows such forces to flourish. But as commentator Curtis Williams writes, “anyone who has looked at the decline of the society... would know this was bound to happen. And there is more to come”.
I keep remembering that ominous warning by the late Prof Selwyn Ryan that “there is a coming anarchy”. Unless the conditions that breed violence are dealt with by the prime minister and his Cabinet, Trinidad and Tobago will continue to be an increasingly combustible country.