Incredible crime claims

THE Police Commissioner has once again been reported as having claimed success in the solving of murders, simply on the basis of the arrests of suspects. He has done it before, without apparent let or hindrance.
Is it correct to claim that because some persons have been arrested for this or that offence? Does this by itself amount to the solving of a crime, any crime for that matter? We are talking here about murder, a capital offence.
As is consistent with his character, or should it be better said, his personality, the commissioner was first out of the blocks to declare victory in the presumed war on crime in 2020. He compared the murder figure at the end of the year—395—with what it was over the previous 12 months—539 in 2019. Between when he made the statement, and when the year actually ended, there were two additional murders, which nudged this figure up to 397. It didn’t change the game any, with the commissioner rejoicing in the fact that this was the largest reduction in crime in the country, for 30 years. He said further, that while other countries with which we can be compared saw increases in their crime statistics, the dial was going in the opposite direction here in T&T.
He was proud, he said, to announce that while Covid-19 brought with it increased levels of crime internationally, in Trinidad and Tobago there was an average 25 per cent reduction, with the murder toll ending up around 140 fewer than what it had been the previous year.
Hoorah for that, sincerely. It is small comfort, nevertheless, for those women who suffered from the predicted increase in cases of domestic violence, and those families in which there clearly appeared to have been increases, as predicted, in the cases of child molestation and sexual abuse, by men—fathers, grandfathers, uncles and cousins in the main.
But, let’s zero in on one of the commissioner’s major claims in his report card. In its editorial on January 3, the Sunday Express reminded the nation of his claim in July last year. At that point, he declared what to him represented 100 per cent increase in murders solved, with the arrests of suspects in 41 such cases.
Of all persons, however, it seems the commissioner is better placed than most not to plant such fallacious reasoning in the public space. The arrest of persons in the pursuit of justice, and in the furtherance of crime fighting, is not nearly the end of the line in such matters.
Sometimes, they say, it becomes necessary to go from the sublime to the ridiculous, to make a point, even if rhetorically. Who among us is not aware of the practice by law enforcement officers of planting evidence, of coercing witnesses and suspects into admitting culpability, in pursuit of a desired goal in crime fighting. This happens.
But even in the best of circumstances, when investigations lead to genuine arrests and the laying of charges, this often is only a new beginning. How many cases have not collapsed under the weight of information brought to court, at the preliminary enquiries, or at the trial stage, that were not even apparent when the suspects were first arrested and charged? How many no-case submissions have been upheld, when at first everything that came to our attention appeared to have sealed the fate of the accused, or gave hope and comfort to the aggrieved?
Perhaps just the following two examples would suffice in making the point, that claiming success in crime fighting, on the basis of arrests only, is like selling a heap of half-ripe mangoes, claiming them to be ripe.
Take the case of the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman murder. Ten young men were put on trial, after 11 were initially arrested and charged. After weeks of excruciating testimony, against a formidable figure presumed to be the best available criminal prosecutor in the country, eight of them were found not guilty, and the jury failed to agree about the two others. This was in 2016. They are still awaiting their next day in court.
Following this, there was the spectacular matter in which three young men had been on remand for a murder in Diego Martin, picked up by police on the basis of information from a known informant. After years awaiting their day in court, the men were surprised, or perhaps not really surprised, to learn that said informant had told an attorney for the state that he had framed them himself, because in his view they had been a menace to their community, and he wanted to do something to bring peace and civility back to the neighbourhood.
The man was later portrayed as having been highly offended when he found out that his confession had been reported to the defence in the matter, and the case against these men collapsed.
Who knows what might have happened, had this informant kept his mouth shut, the evidence as presented in court found to be credible, and the suspects who were wrongly arrested and put on trial made to face the ultimate penalty?
This, by the way, is one angle on the larger argument against retention of the death penalty. For the purposes of this report here and now, though, it speaks volumes against the commissioner’s absolutely shaky, false premise, that a crime is solved simply on the basis of an arrest having been made.
• Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist