One of the challenges that Trinidad and Tobago faces is the increasing polarisation of the society, along both ethnic and political lines.
These divisions have always been there, but appear to have been amplified over the last decade, with each side attacking the other through the use of social media and, to a lesser extent, traditional media as their vehicle of choice.
What this has done is further narrow or at least silence those in the middle, the so-called independent thinkers who are afraid to express a view, aware that if they do and it is at variance with one side or the other, it is likely to lead to the paid political trolls taking them on and doing all they can to malign them.
In the last four years, as I have had the opportunity to publicly express my thoughts, I have been surprised by the number of people who are in positions of leadership in this country who have quietly said to me that they share some of my views but are themselves afraid to say things publicly.
This is dangerous in any society and in a country as small as ours, where unlike what the government would want its supporters to feel, it does not have all the answers, it limits our ability to develop a country of competing ideas, with the result being often the best ideas do not come forward.
It is why this country could have learned that the Ministry of Finance is using taxpayers’ dollars to pay for “communications services to a provider whose role it appears is to attack anyone who in their view is against the government, seek to malign citizens, and go just far enough to avoid a date at the Hall of Justice”.
It is the reason that the conversation in this country is about who said doubles was important or not, about whether government means the Executive or the Parliament, whether human trafficking is about holding people against their will and forcing them to sell their bodies or whether it extends to someone paying for prostitution.
This is where we have landed as a country. There is no longer a group of people, in the past led by The University of the West Indies, who brought forward views and ideas for us to consider, based on research and data. If that is happening at The University of the West Indies or the University of Trinidad and Tobago, well, it is one of the best-kept secrets, and perhaps understandably so, as people are afraid of being attacked for their work.
We only have to remember the attacks on the integrity of Dr Terrence Farrell because his work allowed him to conclude that the downstream energy sector was a point of inflection based on the average prices of petrochemicals, the fact that the Trinidad model of high-volume, low-priced gas was no longer an option, and the need to constantly do Turn Around meant they could not be considered sunk costs in the traditional accounting way. Therefore, the Net Present Value of these projects was likely to be negative.
He argued that the model as constituted at present was not sustainable and the country had to do something or risk becoming a swing producer.
Dr Farrell was vilified by the very government that had, some years before, appointed him chairman of the Economic Advisory Development Board, trying to suggest that his findings would have been tainted by the company that paid for the study to be conducted, as if to suggest that everyone’s integrity is for sale and that there can be no academic rigour that allows the chips to fall where they may.
The country’s partisanship has led to a nation that knows instinctively that neither the UNC nor the PNM is serious about dealing with crime. If they were, the UNC would not be allowed to adopt a position that puts scoring political points ahead of much-needed legislation, it would not have been allowed to disband SAUTT, sell the blimp, and cancel the offshore patrol vessels.
Similarly, the PNM would not have been able to preside over record murders with a prime minister who tells us it’s okay for the minister responsible for national security to stay in place because putting anyone else will not matter. One can argue that putting anyone in any position, including that of Prime Minister or Minister of Finance, will not matter. It is a sign of the lack of leadership, but also a sign of a lack of understanding of leadership.
The problem is that there are people in both major political parties who know the futility of our approach to governance, who cringe when they hear the kinds of political attacks that happen but who, for their own mess of pottage, their own political survival, are afraid to speak truth to power.
Where are the papers and plans that should be emerging from the bowels of the major political parties for public discussions on how, from a political perspective, can we solve our problems? Plans that can then morph into public policy?
To be sure this fear of being honest and open and not coy is now a hallmark of a society that manifests itself in the workplace and private sector—the need to also sing the praises of the leadership in companies because expressing a view at variance with the manager may allow you to be branded as troublesome and not a team player.
Having varying views in organisations can only strengthen them, and encourage intrapreneurship and entrepreneurship.
Trinidad and Tobago is not an island unto itself and we have seen the impact of social media on politics in the US and other societies. But unlike the US, which is a much bigger society with significant talent pools on both sides of the political divide, T&T is not so blessed.
It is why we have to encourage and protect independent thought and develop a society that does not shy away from disagreement knowing it does not necessarily mean being disagreeable.
