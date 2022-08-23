India at 75

Can someone explain to me why the officials in Port of Spain are so determined to spoil all of our beautiful parks and green spaces?

They have tried their best to destroy the natural beauty of the Queen’s Park Savannah by putting in a paved road, allowing cars to park and erecting unsightly buildings. A few years ago, they cast their greedy eyes on George V Park, but it has survived the onslaught. Now Adam Smith Square is facing peril.