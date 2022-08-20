‘India’s moment’

Last Monday, the world’s largest democracy reached the milestone of 75 years as an independent nation.
In 1947, India was the world’s sixth-largest economy but dropped to 12th by 1990 as it remained essentially socialist for its first 43 years, with the state dominating the economy. But starting in the ’90s under Prime Minister Narasimha Rao, India adopted the reform movement of the Washington Consensus being pushed throughout the developing world, including Trinidad and Tobago. Room was being created for the private sector, local and foreign, to lead the charge for economic growth.
It is interesting to compare India with that other “Asian Behemoth” China, which, after Mao’s departure in 1976, had also embarked on market-oriented economic reforms under Deng Xiaoping. In the ’90s, both countries had similar growth rates in gross domestic product (GDP). But China’s authoritarian one-party system, unimpeded by requirements for consultation and consensus, moved faster and did more, including “mass firings” at inefficient state factories and stirring huge internal migration from the countryside to the cities where a massive new wave of employment was being generated in manufacturing, construction and services. In India’s multi-party democracy of varied voices, progress was much slower. Today, while India’s GDP has grown tenfold to $3.2 trillion, China is five times bigger.
But things have been changing. In the last two decades under prime ministers Manmohan Singh and now Narendra Modi, India’s economy has been increasingly market-driven, whilst, in the last two years, China has seen growing heavy-handed state control of its economy, a “danger” I signalled one year ago. Today, India is one of the world’s leading economies, fifth largest behind the US, China, Japan and Germany. It grew 8.7 per cent in the 2021-22 financial year ending March, its highest in 22 years, heading to be the world’s fastest-growing economy in 2022. And with projected GDP of US$8.4 trillion by 2030, it could become the third largest behind the US and China.
On the other hand, Beijing is at present pressured to reinvigorate China’s economy, said the Financial Times last week. On Monday, official statistics reflected worsening consumer and factory activity and a rise in youth unemployment to a record 19.9 per cent. Despite plans for stimulus worth hundreds of billions of dollars, “China’s economy only narrowly escaped contraction in the second quarter”. And as I noted three months ago, things are being made worse by Xi’s “zero Covid” policy, which the autocrat is pursuing at all costs, instituting strict lockdowns wherever there are outbreaks. Last week, Xingdong Chen, chief China economist at BNP Paribas, said, “China is definitely in a very desperate situation. If you don’t allow people to come out and consume, there is no effective demand.”
Meanwhile, India has been spending more on infrastructure, rural development and health. The manufacturing and services sectors are thriving, attracting significant foreign investment and generating export and large-scale employment. And there is now a new pattern of growth “unlike anything you have seen”, says The Economist. Technology is the key. India has modernised its “vast, informal cash economy” through “state-sponsored digital services that link ordinary Indians with an electronic identity, payments and tax systems, and bank accounts”. This in turn has “turbocharged” the economy’s start-up sector, making it the third-largest after America and China. Last year, start-up investments soared with 44 new companies raising a record US$39 billion. Investors include China’s tech moguls who suffered billions in loss following Beijing’s regulatory crackdown now scaring global funds away from China into India’s economy.
Additionally, with its education system producing millions of software workers and new engineers, India’s IT-services industry is today twice larger than ten years ago. Western firms, suffering skill shortages at home, tap into India’s vast pool of modern talent. In 2021, total foreign revenue from the IT industry was US$150 billion. Technology has also spurred renewable-energy investment, India now with the third highest solar installations and also “pioneering green hydrogen”.
Importantly, economic progress is expanding the middle class, “the engine of modern economies”. By 2030, India will have the largest middle class in the world, nearly 80 per cent of Indian households, 500 million consumers driving 75 per cent of consumer spending and with more than one billion Internet users. It will also add nearly 273 million people to its population by 2050, becoming the world’s most populous country by 2027 and till the end of the century. But it will be a young population, 50 per cent below the age of 24, providing “a demographic dividend”.
In the coming decades, while the US, China and Europe, with greying populations, will see decreasing workforces impeding economic growth, India, “brimming with youthful energy”, will have “a large workforce for many decades, fuelling growth”. Small wonder Citigroup and others speak of the possibility that by 2050, India’s economy would have edged out the US and China for “the top spot”, with GDP exceeding US$85 trillion.
Last Monday, PM Modi, obviously confident, set India the target of becoming a developed country by 2047 when it would have attained 100 years as an independent nation. “Inspirational and eminently doable,” responded Indian industry. As The Economist aptly describes it, this is “India’s moment”.