India’s tragic human crisis

One cannot but be overwhelmed by a sense of calamity, gloom and despair in witnessing the awesome human devastation wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic in India.
The consequences for the country and its people would endure for a considerable time. The deaths and disabilities will be innumerable. The integrity of the health system, such as it is, will be severely eroded. Unemployment, poverty and distress will be even more widespread.
Strict international travel restrictions imposed on the country could see it geographically isolated in the immediate future. The pandemic has exposed the latent weaknesses and vulnerabilities of the society, economy and polity.
Recovery will be a time-consuming and painful process. It is a time not only for urgent ameliorative measures, but also for profound introspection, lucid insight and objective analysis to establish a prescription for the way forward.
In a brief series of six columns in Newsday from 1/2/16 to 7/3/16, headlined “India at 69” I attempted, with my own limited knowledge, a candid and dispassionate, if sketchy, overview of developments over the seven decades since Independence.
I referred to the deficiencies in economic performance, health, public sanitation, education, physical utilities, communications, and research and development, among others. The commentary was not without empathy for the historical and monumental challenges which faced the country stemming from population size, limited resources, an anaemic economy serving metropolitan needs, debilitating religious conflict, the rigidities of tradition and culture, mass poverty, rural neglect and a crippling level of illiteracy. India’s progress in coping with these challenges has been decidedly less than adequate and bears no comparison with China’s.
In my view, what India is experiencing today is not only a nationwide health and human disaster brought on in its tragic dimensions by a failure of political leadership, but it is also the expression of a deeper dysfunctionality of decades-old inadequate and skewed development with a restricted cadre of beneficiaries to the exclusion of the vast majority and the development of the human development they represented.
The result was the creation of awesome inequities and inequalities. It was an indictment of not only the political and administrative class, but the business, entrepreneurial, scientific, creative and social leadership. Not that the onslaught of the Covid-19 virus is restricted to any one income group or class, but the poor and powerless have been the most severely and disproportionally affected.
It was partly this failure to institute some basic level of empowerment of the millions through access to health, education and infrastructural facilities and economic opportunity that undermined the resilience and capacity to cope with crisis and its severity. The masses, though allowed the right to vote, were powerless to change many of the resource-consuming, misdirected priorities of the Government or to force measures to suppress corruption and mismanagement or to alter the self-serving agenda of the political and socio-economic establishment and the land-owning class.
In addition, not much advance was made in ameliorating the deep divisions in the society based on caste, class, religion and region which rendered the response to the pandemic fractious, inchoate, disparate and uncoordinated when the urgent need was for unity, single-mindedness of purpose, discipline and strict adherence to priorities.
As to the current situation, the authorities would have been aware of the acute vulnerabilities brought about by the dense housing in the cities, sub-standard sanitation facilities, uncontrolled rural-to-urban migration and vice versa, a fragile health system, the significant under-reporting of cases, the general laissez-faire and nonchalant attitude of the population and the paucity of communication of official information.
How many of these realities were factored into the government response is not known. The clear imperative was to give effect to precautionary and preventive measures to minimise the impact.
However, Prime Minister Modi and his government facilitated the upsurge of infections by not heeding the warnings of scientific experts and medical advisers, and propagating smugness and unjustified optimism. Moreover, his divisive and combative political agenda was antithetical to a unified approach to containment and reduction of the pandemic.
The pandering to Hindu nationalist sentiment would have caused PM Modi to permit participation in a mass religious festival while his populist and bravado impulses would sanction the congregation of mass political rallies in state elections and large attendance at sporting events. They were all super spreaders. His casual and complacent attitude to the pandemic resulted in the machinery and infrastructure of government being grossly ill-prepared. There appears to be no mechanism for political accountability. It is ironic that while Mr Modi declared India to be the “pharmacy of the world”, the country could hardly meet the urgent pharmaceutical needs of a minuscule percentage of the population.
It may be hyperbole to accuse PM Modi and his government of a crime not only against the Indian people but against humanity by their actions and inaction in managing the pandemic and reducing the loss of lives. It can be characterised as gravely flawed, distracted, inept and ineffective leadership, and again bears no comparison with the Chinese response.
—Author Trevor Sudama is a former government minister.