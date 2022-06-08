I have over time come to view Israel Khan (now Israel Rajah-Khan) as a kind of badjohn in legal robes, and in his column, “A rose by any other name is still a rose”, he is in his element, adding gasoline to a naming quarrel by referring to Dr Radica Mahase’s book.
I know and have the greatest respect for the work of Dr Mahase, who was a contributor to the book yielded by the history project I led, and she would be embarrassed that her work will be entered as an exhibit in a backyard quarrel.
It would have been more elegant for Mr Khan to stay with the original “A rose by any other name is still as sweet”. But his column was not about elegance; he was stoking a race war, and he is the Rajah coming to defend the honour of the former prime minister, and could butcher literature if he feels like it. A rose is ah rose.
But I don’t think that this current naming spat has anything to do with N... and C..., where two races were equally defiled. I don’t think that black people invented the term C.... Nor do I think that Indians invented N.... These were both colonially imposed epithets.
In American slavery, N... was the coinage for black people, and it is how black people are routinely referred to at the highest levels of existence over there—not just in the backwoods of southern states, but on the campuses. I lived in America for 25 years. A N... is someone upon whose neck a policeman can kneel in broad daylight. Or who, well into the 20th century, you could hang in public, with women and children in attendance, dressed in their Sunday fineries.
But there is another entity in the room whose honour is always protected in this country, and it is the colonial man. The white man.
Mr Khan says this was about “hatred heaped upon our forefathers”. He did not say by whom. Verene Shepherd has written authoritatively about this in the Jamaican case, in an essay, “The dynamics of Afro-Jamaican-East Indian relations in Jamaica—1845-1945”. She makes the point that despite the mutual name-calling, Indians and Africans in Jamaica got along.
It was not Indians who hanged some 80 black people at Morant Bay. It was Englishmen.
Indians and Africans in this country get along. Or you could look at Israel to see what it’s like when two different people are confined to a small space.
Trinidad and Tobago is not Israel. I went to a conference there, and security people were regularly checking the garbage bins. In our country at the moment, both races must walk in fear equally, as Government people engage in name-calling inanities.
But where are the jobs in this country, for example?
In this country the colleagueship between Timothy Roodal and Butler is well known.
In 2010, Africans voted for Kamla. Which is how she is called on the street. One name. Not this foolish, stupid, extended naming.
On the street in this country, people say Kamla. I agree with Destra that this foolishness must stop. Because this Government really has not delivered, and the country is in shambles.
The People’s Partnership got 29 seats. Out of 41. Kamla won in Toco, Tunapuna and Tobago. Africans voted for her.
It was not Indians who defiled the Baptist church in this country outlawing Baptist worship.
It must be election season again. Mr Khan draws himself into the picture, pointing out that he himself has been moved by the naming issue and has changed his surname to Rajah-Khan.
He has kept Israel, which is not a Hindu name but, rather, a Jewish one.
As to Presbyterians and naming. I attended Harmony Hall Presbyterian School and I noticed that all of the Indian teachers had Christian first names and Indian surnames. I found out this was a rule of the Presbyterian Church. You could not get a job as a Presbyterian teacher if you did not change your Hindu or Muslim name to a Christian name.
My favourite teacher was Samuel I Nagessar. Over time it was revealed that the “I” was for Indar.
He could not reveal it or he would lose his job. All prominent Indian Presbyterians had to assume a Christian name. Anna Mahase, Brinsley Samaroo, Winston Dookeran.
Africans had nothing to do with that. Hindu parents assigned Christian names to their children so that they could attend the nearby Presbyterian school. It may have been a frankly oppressive requirement, but joke is joke. These parents were Trinis now.
Very many of my Indian friends had Christian first names. My friend, Colin Allahar, from Union Road, Marabella, became head of Presbyterian schools. I knew his brother, John, and his sisters, Phillipa and Rosanna. My great friend and legendary footballer Leslie Boodoo, who sadly died recently, had a Christian first name. His sisters were Sheila and Roslind. Christian names. They lived next door to the Ramdin family, the eldest son being the now famous historian Dr Ronald Ramdin (Ron for short). His brothers are Kenrick, Joel (Tino). Christian first names. Next door to them was Alfred Ganpat.
Winston Dookeran taught me in Form One straight out of Naparima when he was a teen.
This is a quite separate issue from pejorative naming, which got us N... and C.... This is about colonial naming, where you lose the Hindu first name if you are going to be a Presbyterian. Kamla is a Presbyterian. She graduated from Iere High School—a Presbyterian school. Her parents wanted their daughter to attend school. Naming her Kamla would have been a small price by their reckoning.
Unlike Israel Rajah-Khan, I Theodore Lewis do not quite see this as a N-C issue. I see this as standard picong politics here. Election could not be far away. We throwing words. Harmless, silly stuff. No real need here for a senior counsel. Let him go back inside.
But joke is joke, and I think that this Government should stop kicksin and start attending to the rot. Can they not see it and smell it? They have to own it. I don’t know how they could have time for skylarking.
—Author Theodore Lewis is professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota.