Indian Ocean contest

The two Asian behemoths, India and China, are competing for dominance in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Beijing is motivated by the expectation that the larger Indo-Pacific will be central in the emerging new multi-polar world and wants hegemony in the IOR. India, inextricably linked to the Indian Ocean by geography, wants to be the most powerful and influential country in its own backyard.
The regional contest has intensified in recent times as both nations are empowered by success in the race for their own development. China has become the world’s second largest economy, and India is now among the top five and moving. Both nuclear nations are well-armed, with potential to become superpowers.
Political and economic ideology influenced their path to present potency. Economic reforms in both produced similar GDP growth in the 90s. But unimpeded by requirements for consultation and consensus in its authoritarian one-party system, China started moving much faster. In India’s multi-party democracy of varied voices, progress was much slower. Today, while India’s GDP has grown tenfold to $3.2 trillion, China is five times bigger.
However, economic evolution in India and reversal in China have brought significant change. In the last two decades India’s economy has been increasingly market-driven, rising to be the world’s fifth largest behind the US, China, Japan and Germany, and could move to third spot by 2030 with GDP of US$8.4 trillion. On the other hand, China has seen growing heavy-handed state control of its economy in the last two years under Xi Jinping. It has slowed and could be heading for recession, made worse by Xi’s “zero Covid” policy.
In 2022, India is expected to be the world’s fastest growing economy, at 7.5 per cent; while China will be at 4.3 per cent, says the World Bank.
It is a lesson in authoritarianism. In the early stages of developing economies, autocracy can push productivity, but as economies expand and societies grow, democracy and strong institutions are required for sustainability. South Korea is a good example of the evolutionary path for economy and society; and Turkey, under Tayyip Erdogan, provides evidence of how growing autocracy can stall and shrink a thriving economy. This is China’s dilemma today. The very command capitalism that once produced phenomenal growth now threatens economic regression under Xi’s ever-deepening autocracy.
On the other hand, democratic India is seeing astounding growth in all sectors—services, manufacturing, agriculture—all modernising, globalising and increasingly technology-driven. For example, state-sponsored digital services have mainstreamed India’s massive informal sector which, in turn, “turbocharged” the start-up sector, now the third-largest after America and China. Also, with the country producing 3.2 million English-speaking skilled graduates every year, India is today a major destination for the multi-billion-dollar global off-shoring industry. Already “office to the world”, India is heading to be its “factory”.
Small wonder its middle class, engine of modern economies, will grow massively to 500 million consumers by 2030—the largest in the world. China also has a massive middle, presently estimated at 400 million. However, James Kynge of the Financial Times says that with costs rising faster than average salaries, a certain futility has entered the middle-class in China, as though “running to stand still”. This produced some resistance among the young last year with “tangping”, lying flat and doing only enough to make ends meet. Now with a slowing economy, rising youth unemployment, and an increasingly intrusive state, the trend is “runxue”, or how to leave China for good.
China’s greying population will also impede economic growth while India’s young population, 50 per cent below the age of 24, will add another 273 million by 2050, providing “a large workforce for many decades, fuelling growth”. Some experts see India’s economy edging out the US and China for “the top spot”, with GDP exceeding US$85 trillion.
Now India is planning “to take on China as South Asia’s favourite lender”, the Financial Times reports, ramping up infrastructure lending in response to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). India’s cumulative “development assistance” has doubled from $55 billion to $107 billion since 2014, and includes countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Oceania. New Delhi’s lines of credit provide tens of billions to neighbouring countries, including financially distressed BRI-recipients like Sri Lanka. Other IOR countries benefiting include Mauritius, the Maldives, Madagascar and the Seychelles. India has extended more than 300 lines of credit for around 600 projects funding everything from training courses to restoring overseas cultural sites such as mosques and temples. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Indian lending is “based on the needs and priorities of our partners and respects their sovereignty”. He criticised creation of colonial “dependence partnerships”, an obvious reference to China’s lending practices.
India and China have already fought several conflicts, including the Indo-China War in 1962. Their most recent deadly clash was in 2020 on their Himalayan border. Since Independence, it has been accepted that to protect India’s security and political position from being endangered by other countries, especially China, the Indian Ocean must be “a guaranteed sea of security”. India must, therefore, safeguard its interest in its own neighbourhood. The contest in the Indian Ocean is on.
