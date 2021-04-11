Industry after petroleum

AT a recent webinar, “Foreign Exchange (FE) Challenges in T&T and the Implications”, hosted by the Economic Department of The University of the West Indies, there was consensus among the economists taking part that the local energy sector is in poor shape and this, as generally acknowledged, is because of the global energy transition; ie countries are accepting that there is an end to fossil fuels, oil, crude oil particularly, natural gas later on and a shift to renewables. Hence our problems in acquiring FE have their roots in what is taking place in the energy sector. Accordingly the demand for FE in 2015 was US$7.4 billion; in 2020 sales to the public dropped to some US$4.5 billion as the economy contracted. However, the supply of FE to the local market has fallen faster that this demand for FE; hence the FE reserves have been declining and the foreign debt increasing. Some say that this demand could have been further decreased by reductions in government spending, transfer and subsidies and also a reduction in the size of the public service.
Still, the Minister of Finance has suggested to the Central Bank that priority needs to be given to manufacturing, while demands for food have been prioritised by the commercial banks. Another point made was that the global demand for commodities, like petrochemicals, has reduced, giving lower FE returns locally. This has been exacerbated by the shortage locally of natural gas, its high upstream pricing, which have contributed to the closure of some of the petrochemical plants.
The word terminal was used in reference to the present state of the energy sector, ie its collapse as the future earner of FE that is necessary to import at least that which is fundamental to a comfortable life in T&T. Hence, the obvious next step, which should have been done long ago, is to develop a strategic plan as to how the economy will be diversified and so earn the FE, the lifeblood of T&T’s economy.
In a previous article I made the comment that the local diversification team- the private sector, The UWI and the government- is in disarray, as each of them is, as it were, dancing to its own music, and not in unison as required by the dictates of the Triple Helix (a national innovation system, NIS), a general blueprint on how to diversify an economy. The first step in building this NIS is to establish a small high-performance team headed by the Prime Minister and with his expert consultant/stand-in to craft the model of the Triple Helix that suits our conditions, together with its vision and even some details of the mission ahead. This would include the general roles of R&D, financing and market development. This could remain as a document on a shelf if the population as a whole is not behind the diversification effort. Hence, the next task of this team is legitimation—taking for modification and acceptance, this diversification project to the population at large via workshops, social media, etc.
The next task for this group is the choice of a few general technologies or industries in which the country should put its efforts at diversification. Some see this as cherry-picking and would prefer serendipity, in which the private sector individually chooses products/services to create for export. The method being recommended, foresighting, is what, for example, Cuba used in choosing pharmaceuticals and medical product/ services in which to build production capacity. The foresighting technique is well documented in the literature. But briefly it is about obtaining recommendations with justifications from local and foreign specialists and experts, which are then put to the public (without identifying who recommended what) for final choices, via workshops etc. Indeed Singapore’s Prime Minister, Lee Quan Yew, appointed Albert Winsemius as his economic adviser and formed teams of experts to advise on the areas of focus for development.
The competitive advantage of this NIS is innovation and in particular T&T should be into disruptive innovation. Hence the diversification system will be based on providing a high-performance education system, investment in R&D institutions in the production areas chosen, financing, staff incentives, the management of IP produced, creation of the related production companies and the international trade linkages that will facilitate the export of the expected products/services. This is not an overnight affair and could take the country many years to bring the diversification project to fruition and, therein lies a problem. In the Triple Helix, the government tends to be the driving force and should have the temporal space, the time as the government in charge, to get it done. This was the case in Singapore and in Cuba.
However, if the government can change (and there is a recent history of change) over, say, a five-year period and an unofficial policy is in place that the opposition is there simply to “oppose”, a change in government can wreak havoc on the performance, even the life of the diversification effort. In T&T we have seen projects started under one regime disbanded on change of government.
Recently the opposition was forced to change its standard practice of “oppose” by a strident public demonstration on what it, the public’s, wishes were. Perhaps as strong a bond made with the public during and after the legitimation exercise could maintain the longevity of the diversification project across regimes.
Mary King
THE AUTHOR is an economist