The unprecedented dismissal of the last Government, the rise in gun violence, the frequency of strikes and industrial action, the reaction of students and parents to the CXC debacle, all these point to a change or evolution occurring in the Bajan character and culture.
Bajans have changed.
And so they should. The alternative to change is often stagnation. Especially when change is occurring all around you. The questions are: what, how, how fast, how appropriate and how intentional and self-directed is this change.
It is clear that Bajans are becoming less passive than they used to appear to be. The passivity is falling away leaving previously veiled aggression more visible.
This presents a challenge and an opportunity for any Barbados government.
As the mask of passivity is lifted and a truer face of the Barbadian public is revealed, this gives a government the opportunity to engage in more honest and open dialogue with the people.
As the people give up the mask of passivity it allows them to come together as a more powerful force and make demands with more clarity. The people can now say what they want and the Government can hear them more clearly.
However, hearing is not listening. The challenge is that now Barbados governments and Barbadian citizens have to learn to listen and learn to engage honestly. This has been a challenge for governments and citizens the world over, from time immemorial. The will and opportunity to overcome this challenge has also varied from moment to moment and place to place.
This is a moment in time, in a place, where a change in the relationship between government and the people is inevitable. An improvement is also possible and necessary.
We are in times of major instability. Instability is necessary for movement, change. Think of it this way.
If you are standing with your feet shoulder width apart, parallel to each other and with your weight on your heels, this is a stable position. You are not likely to trip and fall from this stance.
However, if you want to change your location, you are going to have to shift your weight over to one leg and over your toes, pick one foot up into the air and move out of the parallel position into a position where one foot is out front. In this moment of movement, change, you give up the stability of your previous position for mobility, the ability to move, change.
However, mobility, movement, change brings risk. You might feel more safe and secure in the stability of standing still.
But what if a car is speeding out of control in your direction? Doan try and pick up yuh foot an move yuh tail out de way! When the environment changes it is often necessary to give up your comfortable stability. Or you could stay in the same spot and hope that the car swerves.
It feels like this is what some people want to do. Keep a stable stance with your feet in the same place, shift your shoulders a little bit and hope that the car misses you. It feels like this is what we have been accustomed doing. It feels like we can no longer do that. The environment is changing too much, too fast. We can’t be too stubborn. It is move, change, evolve or perish.
Back to the original questions. What needs to change, how and how fast? Can we make those changes intentionally and appropriately? Will the people evolve from the tendency to passive-aggressiveness becoming positive-assertive or igrunt and aggressive. Will our governments evolve from colour-blind and tone-deaf to sensitive, communicative and engaged? —Barbados Nation