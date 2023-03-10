What I am contending here is that we are looking at perhaps irreparable decline of this country, with the concomitant of intellectual failure, reflected in the silence of our universities, especially the social science departments. That failure is also reflected in the inability of governments here, since the turn of the century, to focus upon first principles of governance, and thereby to make the solution of our crime problem the very first priority of governing.
The whole point of having governments in countries is to construct and maintain the climate for social order. Some years ago, while living in Minnesota, I heard the mayor of the city of St Paul say the safety and security of the city was his first priority. That insight has remained with me. I lived five minutes away from St Paul, and in the 18 years that I lived and worked in the state I never one day had any fear as to safety in the streets or in my home.
The concern I have is that we seem so far to be intellectually incapable of righting the problem. The criminals are winning because the intellectual classes are nominally comfortable, with decent standards of living, content with burglar proofing, gated communities that create a cocoon, contrived formulas that push their children ahead of the class and into the best secondary schools, and wherewithal to send their children abroad, to universities and beyond, away from it all.
Election is coming, again, the parties are gearing up. The PNM have made their choice of leader, and have been having choir practice, gearing up for political carolling in the communities. But we have not heard about Dana Seetahal’s murder for a while, because it is beyond the capabilities of the State. We have just been through a round of scandal, with Attorney General Reginald Armour saying he was surprised by the decision of Director of Public Prosecutions to discontinue criminal charges against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and attorney Gerald Ramdeen.
King’s Counsel Vincent Nelson is a new star in town, but with Kitchener dead, and calypso in the doldrums, this year’s Carnival has passed without reference to him. I wonder if anybody played Vincent Nelson in Jouvert, a man with silk, being defended before the court, instead of being the defender. It is a measure of our intellectual decline. Lawyers needing to be defended in our courts.
In this vein, I think that the resort this year by Pan Trinbago to calypsoes of yesteryear for Panorama is clear evidence of the intellectual decline of which I speak. Panorama in its essence speaks of the ability of the steelbands to interpret the calypsoes of the season. It speaks of freshness. That is the challenge for the bands. If you want to beat “Jean and Dinah” in 2023 you could go ahead, but don’t call that Panorama. You could do that on Jouvert morning if you want, not on the Panorama stage.
What is clear here is that calypso as we knew it is dead. We do not have singers with imagination now. Kitchener is dead. He could bring insight to a panyard. “Rainorama”. “Pan Night and Day”.
This year we had a woman singing that she sweet. That is old time, to be seen in Dame Lorraine. We need more imagination than that now. Local women showed their allure during Covid by wearing masks. We saw the true beauty of our women, their wonderful arrogance, behind those masks. It is thoughtless, I find, to be singing, I sweet. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce does not say I am fast. She runs.
Playing Black Stalin in the Panorama is evidence of intellectual decline. Stalin in his prime did not sing with Panorama in mind. It is true that a Stalin song won the Panorama in 2013, but he would not have cared about that. He said “Dorothy” had to wait. He would be amused that he has contributed a Panorama winner this year. But his signature was “Black Man” doh get nothing easy. And he did not want the panmen to beat that; he wanted them to reflect upon that.
But led by Pan Trinbago, thoughtless as ever, the panmen had to play old songs.
The best way to honour Stalin would be for the black panmen behind the bridge to look more deeply at his meaning—at the continuing plight of black children in the school system, especially east of the Dry River.
This year I have been more concerned that Bertrand Kellman, our premier pan tuner, is ill, and hoping that some attention could be paid to that by the medical establishment. Can the State and the pan establishment see to it that he gets the best medical treatment? Pan Trinbago should devote some attention to that.
Then there is our university which I find to be moribund, with little to say to the society, and we have Hilary Beckles urging us to go before King Charles, maybe with flambeaux, like cannes brulees, for our grandparents’ back pay.
Meanwhile, Mia Mottley, the true intellectual leader of the region, has put forward the challenge of a blue economy. An economy premised on Caribbean blue waters. What does the university have to say about that? Or about the development of small vehicles suited to our roads, or steps we should be taking about climate change. I find reparations to be the most backward regional stance I have ever heard. Lloyd Best said we have to take up our beds and walk, not kneel before the king.
—Author Theodore Lewis is professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota.