Recently, none other than the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr the Honourable Keith Christopher Rowley, speaking to an audience of his party, described an Opposition parliamentarian as “little dirty mouth, flea-laden, lice-covered... this piece of nothingness, this wotlessness”. An Express editorial called it “a level of crassness unbefitting any national leader”. Such language degrades the nation’s high office, disrespects the citizenry and is a dangerous example for children. As the editorial asked, “Is it any wonder our children come to believe that name-calling, bullying and humiliation of another are appropriate responses to anyone who angers them?”
This crassness has assaulted the national consciousness often during the past eight years. As Opposition Leader, responding to criticism from then-PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Rowley declared on a PNM political platform: “She knows I love women. She thinks I love any woman. But she could jump high, she could jump low, she could drink this, she could drink that, she could bark at meh dog, because I go ignore she kyat.” Then Newsday columnist Andre Bhagoo said the issues are ignored and “the woman is reduced to a vagina. Abominable”. Coming from on high, such language fuels cultural and social decay in the nation.
While Rowley was spewing his latest self-degrading insults, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley was making her nation proud, meeting in France with President Emmanuel Macron to discuss a Summit on a New Global Financial Pact for “a more responsive, just and inclusive international financial system”.
What a gulf separates the two! You would never associate Mia Mottley with linguistic degeneracy. Prof Theodore Lewis, recently exploring “intellectual decline” in Trinidad and Tobago, hailed Mottley as “the true intellectual leader of the region”. Almost everybody in T&T agrees, having experienced the crassness of intellectually impoverished leadership for nearly eight years. Today, this country not only stands diminished in stature, but is likely nursing a damaged psyche as well. Abrasiveness from on high wounds the national soul.
Attaining the prime minister’s office brought no restraint on Keith Rowley. Very early, he accused now Opposition Leader Persad-Bissessar of “jammetry”; and disrespected the prime ministerial podium with the crudity, “no man ain’t digging up in my bottom like that”, something a friend had told him privately as they discussed testing for prostate cancer. Head of the Social Justice Commission Leela Ramdeen said “leaders must use language to lift people to a higher place”.
Alas, the poetry hasn’t been there. That’s the danger. In 2016 when the world marked the 70th anniversary of the “Iron Curtain” speech by Winston Churchill, Rowley displayed the infinity separating the two men. PM Churchill had addressed Britain in its darkest hour in 1946, saying: “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat. We have before us an ordeal of the most grievous kind; many, many long months of struggle and suffering. Our aim is victory, however long and hard the road; for without victory, there is no survival. I take up my task with hope and say: come, let us go forward together with our united strength.” Britons heard their prime minister’s inspiring summons and girded their loins against Hitler’s ferocity. But in 2016, to stir the national imagination, Rowley said to Trinbagonians: “Suppose I go and buy some underwear for my wife and didn’t deliver it to her on time and somebody tells the press!” Heavens! Later, at an international conference, attempting philosophy but producing triteness, he said: “When I was a child, I was taught there was a place called heaven. But there was a fella called Lucifer who acted in a corrupt manner and had to be expelled from heaven. And I was told he was living here amongst us.” Embarrassing! People started asking: can this man inspire the national renewal we badly need?
For nearly eight years, we have had almost nothing soaring or profound from Rowley. The imagery has often been degrading. He smilingly offered to give women advice on how to “peel cassava”; and described a woman as “a golf-course” to be “groomed” lest she turn into a “pasture”. There is also the linguistic violence, “trademark belligerence” as one columnist described it. Rowley has threatened to use his “s--t kickers” on an Opposition MP, said one critic deserves a “swift kick in the pants” and told another to “kiss my a---”. Alarming! “Leadership creates culture and that culture drives behaviour.” With prolonged exposure to a prime minister’s crassness, is it any wonder police intervention is now increasingly required to subdue hooliganism in several government secondary schools?
We must be concerned! Today, this nation faces disaster on all fronts—economically, socially, culturally, institutionally. But for eight years, there has been no soaring summons to the national soul.
A leader’s words should serve the cultural refinement and intellectual enrichment of his country; it should “inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more”. But when a prime minister’s language furthers the decadence, violence and superficiality already corroding a society in deep decay, this intellectually impoverished leadership poses a grave danger to society. Sad.
—Ralph Maraj