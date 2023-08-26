Intelligence speed bumps

In August 2019 Roberto Mata took an Avianca flight from El Salvador to New York. During his trip, a metal serving cart struck his knee and, according to the lawsuit he subsequently filed, caused him injury.
Avianca asked for the suit to be dismissed, because the statute of limitations for filing had expired. In response, the attorneys for Mr Mata submitted a ten-page brief citing cases to be used as precedent in support of their submission that the lawsuit should be allowed to proceed nonetheless.
When Avianca’s attorneys could not locate any of these cases, Mr Mata’s attorneys readily responded with a comprehensive summary of the judicial opinions and legal citations, as well as their applicability to the matter before the court.
The problem was, none of these cases actually existed. And so, in that collision between aluminium alloy and kneecap, the steady, triumphant march of ChatGPT hit its first major—and very public—speed bump.
Those of us in the legal profession have always felt safe where technology is concerned. There are many areas where the skill of man can and will be easily replaced by the efficiency of the machine.
But those of us in the vocations long associated with canniness have been pretty smug in our conviction that there was no algorithm for the human traits synonymous with our various practices. After all, there is no way to programme for kindness or empathy, for a quick wit or a sharp riposte.
A robot cannot comfort a sick child lying in a hospital bed the way a medical practitioner could. A chatbot commiserating on the pitfalls of depression lacks the authority of a psychiatrist. A machine cannot appeal to the hearts and minds of a jury of what, after all, will never be its peers.
That certainty received a heavy and serious blow with the invention of ChatGPT. The chatbot is able to do what was previously impossible—to make use of a large language model to create text that successfully emulates human conversation.
It has gone far beyond the scope of its predecessors and is capable of performing a vast number of natural language processing tasks, inclusive of composing poetry, writing fiction and the sentiment analysis of texts. Since its introduction in 2019, it seemed its ability to generate text that was both coherent and fluent was unstoppable. Until, of course, poor Mr Mata came along.
If you ask the attorney at the heart of this judicial faux pas, he would probably state most vehemently that the future of the legal profession is safe from the clutches of artificial intelligence.
In fact, while being grilled by the judge in a two-hour hearing over his legal brief being filled with fake court decisions, attorney Steven A Schwartz readily agreed the work cited was “legal gibberish”.
“I continued to be duped by ChatGPT,” Mr Schwartz told the court. “It’s embarrassing.”
And yet, while this may have been deeply embarrassing for one attorney, it is, in the grand scheme of things, a mere nothing, an eyelash fallen on the plump face of the future, blown away by the wind of time.
The issue will be quickly rectified by its founder, OpenAI, if it has not been corrected already. The corpus of text on which it is pre-trained will be expanded to include actual case law and legislation.
It will be programmed so that its auto-regression, the process it uses to predict the next word in a sentence, is refined so that it explores multiple options across tens of thousands of cases and chooses the one most likely to be correct.
Most importantly, this is a learning opportunity for the chatbot, which possesses an infinite capacity for acquiring knowledge—unlike poor Mr Schwartz, who has very obviously learnt a very different lesson from the matter.
But the most important lesson may have slipped past the key players in this story. Or maybe it is being deliberately ignored, who is to say.
If AI learns by analysing past judgments, looking for patterns and correlations that can be applied to current and future cases, then that means all the human failings contained within those opinions will be repeated as well, with far worse ramifications than there were for poor Mr Mata.
Instead of an independent and impartial artificial intelligence meting out justice without influence, we run the very real risk of creating technology that learns our racism, sexism, classism, our stereotypes and prejudices, and applies them in very much the same way as they have always been.
When a human attorney messes up, he is held to censure by a judge. When a judge, in turn, appears to be the source of a judicial injustice, there is public outcry. It is highly doubtful that that will be the case of a technology whose very preface and promise is neutrality and justice for all.
After all, humans are a lazy species, always warmly embracing any- and everything we believe will make our work life easier, even if it means we are eventually removed from the equation altogether.
—Author Suszanna Clarke is an attorney-at-law.