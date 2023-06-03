Into the political hereafter

There is a new example of political truth being stranger than fiction. It is that it takes two very wobbly attorneys-general to make a distrusted Opposition look good.

When it was not trying to pretend that the outcome of the recent case in the Privy Council (the PC) was not a defeat, although it plainly was, the Government, through its current Attorney General, Reginald Armour, SC, spent a lot of time absurdly pretending that its failed attempt to extend the life of local government councillors and aldermen was, in effect, an understandable error.