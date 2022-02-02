In each year from 2016 to 2021, the Trinidad and Tobago economy contracted. This period of decline is only surpassed by the period 1983 to 1989.
Given the decline over 2016 to 2021, T&T should record some growth in 2022 considering that 2022’s GDP is measured in relation to 2021. In 2015, T&T’s GDP was TT$171.1 billion. By the end of 2021, it could be TT$141.8 billion or less. This is a decline of 17.3 per cent over a six-year period. That translates into a loss of TT$29.3 billion in real GDP which in US dollar terms is roughly the size of the Barbados economy.
While it is acknowledged that Covid-19 has been a blow to the economy, it is irrefutable that the T&T economy was in decline well before Covid-19. In his October 2021 budget speech, the Minister of Finance announced the economy would grow in 2022 by five per cent. The IMF has predicted growth at 5.7 per cent. Will these numbers be realised in 2022?
We are one third of the way into the 2022 fiscal year. A lot has changed in the over four months since the budget was read. To understand how 2022 will trend we begin with the main assumptions in the 2022 budget. These were:
• An oil price of US$66 per barrel.
• A natural gas price of US$3.75 per mmbtu.
• Revenue of TT$43.3 billion.
• Expenditure TT$52.4 billion.
• Natural gas production in 2022 of 3.37 billion cubic feet / day.
• Oil production reaching 64,859 barrels/ day by end of 2021.
• Oil production increasing to 86,163 barrels / day in 2022.
• Economic growth of five per cent in 2022.
Note that the natural gas price used in the budget is the weighted average of the netback price at the wellhead. So, what should drive the five per cent growth that the Minister of Finance expects in 2022? There are, in my opinion, three pillars to that fiver per cent growth, and these are:
1) A forecasted increase in oil production reaching as much as 86,163 barrels per day (bopd). This would compare to the 2021 production of approximately 59,000 bopd.
2) An excepted increase in natural gas production from approximately 2.60 billion cubic feet / day (bcfd) in 2021 to 3.37 bcfd in 2022 founded mainly on the startup, of the BP Cassia C and Shell Colibri projects.
3) A return to pre-Covid levels of demand. This would depend on how fast the rate of infection falls in 2022.
The expected increase in oil production in 2022 is based mainly on production from the BHP Ruby project which started production in May 2021 and is expected to ramp up to a peak of 16,000 bopd. If this is realised, then Ruby will contribute significantly to our flagging oil production and to growth in 2022. If, however, Ruby is materially below its expected peak of 16,000 bopd, then this not only erodes growth but erodes the expected Government revenue. The Minister expects to realise 86,163 bopd at some point in 2022. This will not be realised. Oil production in 2022 may only be marginally better than 2021’s.
Natural gas production will also improve over 2021’s production but unfortunately the Minister’s forecast of 3.37 bcfd for 2022 will not be realised. The Minister has gotten his natural gas forecast wrong before and 2022 will be no different. The 2022 average natural gas production will be only marginally better than 2021’s. While new projects such as Matapal, Cassia C Compression and Colibri will add new production, the rate of decline of some producing reservoirs counteracts these production additions. Even major natural gas projects that commenced production in 2017 and 2019 have been experiencing difficulties with sand production which restricts natural gas production.
Finally, there is the Covid-19. T&T is one of the hardest hit countries in the world. The fact that 51 per cent of the population refuses to get vaccinated does not help. 2022 started with a continuation of a high daily rate of infection from late 2021. The longer the country takes to rein in Covid infections, the longer we delay the return to normalcy resembling 2019. As a result, aspects of the services sector such as entertainment, hotels, yachting, food, and beverage services will remain negatively impacted.
The IMF in their last statement on T&T’s economy had cautioned on the downside risks associated with new variants and inability to contain the virus.
In summary, should the increases in oil and gas production expected in 2022 turn out to be only modest increases (as I expect) and should the high level of Covid-19 infections extend into the second and third quarters of 2022, it can be expected that both the Minister’s and the IMF’s predictions of five per cent and 5.7 per cent growth respectively will be significantly revised downward.
Kevin Ramnarine is a former Minister of Energy of Trinidad and Tobago. He can be reached at kevin.ramnarine@gmail.com