Is age just a number?

From time to time I am reminded of a statement made by a wise bird of my acquaintance. “They should get rid of old people,” he’d said, as we talked about the way rigid, traditional ideas stymied the development of a society.
He wasn’t referring to age, but about being unwilling to accept the fluidity of reality, to let go of outdated practices. I was going to add here that what worked in the past might not work in the present, but I had to pull myself up, because the truth is, a great many things and ways of the past did not work, and were the basis of a great many ills of our present.
You don’t need the litany, and column space won’t allow it, so I’ll just say that having thought of this, I began to look at the biological ages of a few people who have had chances to run the show. Here are some who came immediately to mind, starting with the oldest.
US President Joe Biden turns 80 in November. His predecessor, Donald Trump, turns 76 in June.
T&T’s PM, Dr Keith Rowley, turns 73 in October. Kamla Persad-Bissessar will be 70 this month; and Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, will also turn 70 in October. British PM Boris Johnson will be 58 in June. Barbados PM Mia Mottley, 57 in October. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy turned 44 in January; he was 41 when elected. New Zealand President Jacinda Ardern will be 42 in July; she was 37 when elected. I couldn’t find the date of birth for Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, but he was 36 when elected. And just for the heck of it, former US president Barack Obama, who turns 61 in August, was 47 when he was elected.
My impression of the older group is that they come from a time when leadership was about digging up dirt on others; installing secret devices to spy; developing disingenuous diplomatic jargon; and accumulating more and more—wealth, arms, residences, glory—everything that could be classified as power seemed to be the prerequisites for leadership. And as with everything that is premised on power, none want to lose it. The pattern would be to hang on as long as possible, even if that means the population has to evict you, and if you are at the extreme of megalomania, you might incite a crowd to riot, or set up your very own hand-picked committee to investigate your dubious conduct. Succession becomes a dirty, practically seditious, word. Competence, intelligence, decency; none are factors in the evaluation of good leadership. Even with the best of intentions, you have to ask if this cohort has the capacity to respond to current needs. Do they have the foresight to plan for this ambidextrous future that can throw everything at you from any side? Do they care enough about preserving a world they are about to depart?
“Old power” is the way Volodymyr Zelenskyy described that obsolete elite that has taken us down this increasingly unsustainable track. Over the past few weeks, Zelenskyy has cut a radically different political image from the norm. Zelenskyy is clearly not of the old power. His presidential campaign was primarily a virtual one, relying on YouTube clips and social media channels. Rather than rallies, he came to the people with stand-up comedy routines and barely engaged mainstream media. The image he built was of one against corruption. He had been quoted as saying he wished to restore trust in politicians, and “to bring professional, decent people to power”, and to “change the mood and timbre of the political establishment”.
Farley Augustine has voiced a similar desire and a wish for more independent political thinking. “I am hoping to bring that type of politics to Tobago... whether I last one term, two terms... by the time I’m finished the next Chief Secretary and the next leaders to follow must come into a situation where the political culture is different.”
They’re neither afraid of the new, nor of succession planning.
Jacinda Arden was 28 when she entered the House of Representatives. Immediately she denounced the government for its response to climate change. She has publicly supported homosexuality and same-sex marriages, and has been outspoken against sexism. As new president she had to deal with the outbreak of the pandemic, and her response was to lock down New Zealand—one of the first countries to do so. It was described as “a combination of science-driven hard-line policies and a deft human touch that included casual empathetic online appearances and a promise to children that the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy would be treated as essential workers and allowed to continue their jobs”.
Mia Mottley has also taken hard-line, science-driven policies to help stabilise the Barbadian economy, and even after some predicted that pushing the country into republican status would diminish her political popularity, she came out stronger than before after the snap election.
Yet new ways of seeing in our region are commonly dismissed. How many times has an idea been presented and the response is to pull out all the reasons it can’t work? It’s not that the ideas are unworkable, it is that decision-makers do not have the vision to see how they can. Or the will to make them happen.
