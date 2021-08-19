Is God a Haitian?

God may be a Trini, but he is probably not a Haitian. An earthquake and two storms on top of a presidential assassination does not look good. Nor does a long-term background of political, economic and environmental running sores.
And don’t expect Haiti to top the international agenda. The focus is firmly on Afghanistan.
Let’s start with Saturday’s earthquake. At magnitude 7.2, it was more powerful than the 7.0 quake which hit in January 2010, although not more damaging.
By Wednesday, the death count had reached 2,189, with more than 12,000 injured, and 70,000 houses destroyed. Structural damage forced patients and staff to evacuate the earthquake zone’s main hospital.
The 2010 earthquake killed up to 316,000—equivalent to almost one quarter of T&T’s population. Its epicentre was just west of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince. Saturday’s quake was centred in Haiti’s south-west peninsula, which is less densely populated.
But the south-west has its own problems. Since June, warring gangs have created a menacing choke-point at Martissant, astride its main road link to the capital, a slow drive at the best of times. The government has to negotiate with the bandits to gain safe passage for relief convoys.
The weather system which became Hurricane Grace crossed the south-west on Monday, bringing torrential rain, landslides and flash floods. Storm Fred crossed northern Haiti a few days earlier.
This month, there is at least a widely-accepted government in place. Ariel Henry was sworn in as prime minister on July 20, following the assassination two weeks earlier of president Jovenel Moïse.
Henry is recognised internationally, but his constitutional legitimacy runs thin. He was not elected. He was nominated by a murdered president whose mandate, according to some, had run out five months earlier. There has been no parliament since January last year.
Henry’s authority has its limits. His first cabinet meeting on July 28 rejected his proposal to reconsider the establishment of a National Intelligence Agency.
Ideally, elections should produce a respected consensus government. That looks difficult.
Just days before the earthquake, Haiti’s Provisional Electoral Council proposed a five-month process starting with a November 7 poll which would combine a referendum on a proposed constitution with first round presidential and parliamentary elections.
A second round run-off for the leading presidential and parliamentary candidates would be held on January 23. The final results would be announced on March 19 next year.
A total of 119 political parties registered to compete.
A new constitution proposed by former president Jovenel Moïse would abolish the elected Senate and the post of prime minister. It would dump French-style two-round voting in favour of first past the post.
So candidates would stand and voters would vote on November 7 with the country’s future constitutional and electoral arrangements still unknown.
At the best of times, that sounds like a big ask. And we’re not in the best of times.
Meanwhile, we’re no closer to identifying the “intellectual authors” who recruited a squad of Colombian mercenaries to assassinate Moïse.
Less than two weeks ago, the chief magistrate appointed a notoriously slow-moving member of his team, Matthieu Chanlatte, to head the judicial enquiry. Several of his colleagues had turned down the job.
Evidence in high-profile Haitian criminal cases has a habit of “disappearing” without trace—and in this case, the evidence includes $40,000 in cash. Chanlatte stood down after less than a week, citing inadequate personal security.
Haiti’s foreign minister and former prime minister Claude Joseph has asked the UN to organise an international commission of enquiry into the Moïse assassination, with a special tribunal to try any suspects. That does not sound like the UN’s role.
Among Haiti’s Caribbean neighbours, many are desperate to help. There’s a clear need for immediate earthquake relief.
The Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility will pay out an immediate US$40 million. US helicopters have airlifted supplies to quake-hit communities, and ferried some of the injured to medical treatment in the capital. The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency has deployed a support team.
Photo opportunities are easy to fix. After the 2020 quake, we all saw pictures of a grinning Jack Warner landing in Port-au-Prince, a small case of bottled water on his shoulder.
But getting effective assistance where it’s needed is much harder.
And the big picture should run beyond immediate disaster relief to long-term development aid. With no constitutionally backed government in place, planning is at a standstill, and donors have been reluctant to make transfers.
From October last year to this year June, government accounts record no grant aid received. The annual budget had projected US$300 million. To bridge the fiscal deficit, the government has been borrowing, and the central bank printing money.
International partners pledged US$13.5 billion after the 2010 earthquake. That is more than Haiti’s annual GDP, more than TT$35,000 for every Haitian household. There is too little to show for those promises.
If local institutions are not trusted, too much of the cash is wasted by expensive consultants who lack the local knowledge needed for cost-effective solutions.
Right now, there is mistrust on all sides. Building mutual respect is essential, but it will be hard work.
—Author Mark Wilson is an international journalist based in Port of Spain.