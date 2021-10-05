Is Justice ever hollow?

As the world knows, they were police officers who participated in the arrest, but one of them was found to have acted way beyond the bounds of his authority. He subdued Mr Floyd, with his knee on the man’s neck, long after he kept saying he could not breathe.
The verdict at the end of the trial 11 months later found this officer guilty of murder. His partners were not brought up on this charge, however. A brave teenager’s capture of the incident on her cellphone from across the street, as this drama played out, provided what to many was the “smoking gun” in this case that sparked a worldwide movement. None of them appeared even to counsel their colleague in effecting this arrest, which went fatally off the rails. My late grandmother’s dictum that “the upholder is worse than the thief” comes constantly to mind in cases such as this.
There remain questions as to the extent to which justice was actually served here.
Yesterday’s reporting on the budget presentation by the Finance Minister saw positive reactions from a cross-section of the country’s business classes. The San Juan Business Association, as an example, graded it eight out of ten. Leaders of such groups in Central and South Trinidad described it as “people-friendly”, expressing how “pleased” they were with what it portends. Such early appraisals are bound to come up against counter assessments from other organisations, the likes of the Movement for Social Justice. Was it the kind of prescription that would meet the standard outlined by Prof Selwyn Cudjoe? In setting out the parameters for what he was proposing in 1984, here’s his blueprint: “Our direction and our goal should be the creation of what I call a just and moral society: a society in which creed and race not only find an equal place, but in which the disparities between rich and poor, between manual and mental labour, and between town and country are reduced. One in which the exploitation of one by another is abandoned, and the sanctity and sovereignty of the individual remain supreme.” Are we there yet? Not by a long shot.
In the popular imagination, however, the principle of justice is almost exclusively reserved for matters of jurisprudence, about decisions made in the court. This is between the accused and the accuser, the plaintiff and the defendant.
Wrestling with this dilemma, the Express editorial on September 16 pronounced it “a hollow justice”, the sentences imposed on the two men found guilty of the murder of Sean Luke. Nothing, not even the death penalty, could bring back her son, Pauline Bharat moaned at the judgment handed down 15 years after he was taken from her at age six. She couldn’t care otherwise.
The editorial sought progressively to go behind the mere sentencing to ask questions as to what is left behind in the wreckage, and how might we address them, if at all. It says in the penultimate paragraph, “the mystery of how two teenagers could subject a six-year-old to the violence meted out to him is something that needs to be unravelled if only for us to understand how it came to be, how it can be recognised and how it might be prevented”.
We have work to do, is what the piece advises, in our social and psychological rehabilitation and reconstruction agendas. If we don’t set about doing it, “in spirit and in truth”, this question about Justice in its broadest conceivable dimension will continue haunting us. We must continue to conference around the sense of inadequacy and insufficiency in treating with our national social and psychological needs.
From another vantage point, however, it remains critical for us to remain faithful to the conviction that justice is more than a verdict. A former US chief justice described it as a process. Moreover, he said, “the process is more important than the individual result”. In the American sense, he said, this question of due process expands and contracts depending upon how threatened we feel as people. Our notion of what is fair in a criminal case depends upon how threatened we feel as a people. Or upon how much we fear our basic values are at risk.
Such sentiments have the unmistakable ring of universality about them, and ought to be entirely consistent with our own sets of beliefs around this issue.
The purity of the process, put another way, is ultimately more important than the results it might achieve. “No matter how guilty the perpetrator, no matter how hideous the act, if the process by which we convict seems to be unfair, the result is not justice. It is merely a conviction.” We must commit to stand guard against such.
—Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist