So, we are here again with Supposed Expert. We were supposed to end last week, but then we had a teaser that real love does not exist, and it is really just about the hormones.
JP: Is love real?
Supposed Expert: Sorry to have to tell you but all the hype, warmth and love feelings we feel for someone are really just an increase in the four feel-good hormones that make us think we are in love. We think it is all coming from the heart and soul, but it is really from the brain.
So that honeymoon phase we feel at the beginning of a relationship is really just a surge in one of those hormones that makes us feel like that person is the best thing everywhere, all at once?
So, there are mainly four of them that are called the feel-good hormones. Endorphin, oxytocin, serotonin and dopamine. Some others are oestrogen and testosterone, but the top four are the main ones. Dr Helen Fisher did a fair amount of work on these. In fact, Match.com had recruited her to assist them with their questions to help match persons on their site.
For lust, it is mainly ruled by the sex hormones oestrogen and testosterone. Attraction, though, is mainly dopamine which makes us addicted to the person. We feel giddy, euphoric, can’t eat, can’t sleep, and we feel like we are on a high. When we see them, either to lime or to be intimate, we release dopamine each time, which makes us feel good. So, we see them, we feel good, we get addicted, and we think we cannot do without the person, and we feel we are in love.
But it is just the dopamine high.
Isn’t dopamine also released when persons are on phones, especially when they get messages?
Yes, dopamine is the reason why so many persons are addicted to their phones. Whenever we get a message from someone, we get a blip of dopamine which keeps us going back for more and keeps us addicted. Dopamine is responsible for our brain’s reward pathway. You know that thrill of getting a package delivered from Amazon or wherever?—dopamine. The high after cocaine, dopamine. Whether the vice or virtue, same dopamine release.
Okay, so that is lust and attraction. What do the others do?
Oxytocin is the main one. That is the cuddle hormone. It is released in large amounts during sex, breastfeeding and childbirth, helps us feel attached to that person and increases our bonding and positive feelings for them.
Serotonin helps balance our moods and gives us a sense of well-being and euphoria. It is similar to the runner’s high people get when running, jogging, walking or general exercising. You feel really good and happy for no reason. You can even get a surge of serotonin by doing a morning walk with the sun just coming up. Or even a hike.
Endorphins also cause a similar high and they are produced in larger amounts after sex, laughing, liming, playing music, dancing, meditation, and exercise. So, endorphins are the Carnival hormones.
In fact, Carnival is a prime example of all those hormones. We are playing mas and feeling that vibe and euphoria—endorphins and serotonin. We see hot man Kes on stage, that is oestrogen. For the men, they would see some hot woman wining with barely concealed buttocks, that is testosterone.
Being held and hugged up and wining close with someone you like and feeling good, that is oxytocin. Taking pictures, having the television camera on you while you jump and show your sweetest wine, that is dopamine.
What hormone does Machel (Montano) bring forth?
Well, young Machel would bring oestrogen. Present Machel has less sexy wining, so he brings nostalgia and hype. Maybe some endorphins and dopamine.
These are the feel-good, fall-in-love, happy hormones, or neurotransmitters. Are there sad hormones?
When the happy ones are at low or variable levels, that causes depression. Of course, the causes of depression are complex and are a combination of the low or faulty regulation hormone levels, genetic predisposition, and stressful life events. It is not one thing but a combination of different things at different phases in your life.
If Carnival increases all these feel-good hormones, do you think Carnival has made us a happy people?
I think we are happy at times, but frustrated at most times—frustrated with the inequity and the lack of change and progress. Carnival probably does help, so does liming and our strong sense of family, hospitality and camaraderie. Like Maslow’s pyramid of needs, though, to be baseline happy we need our basic needs to be addressed.
Back to the basic question of falling in love. Is it real?
Partially. The main thing to know is that the base of love is not in the heart but in the brain. It is due to a mixture of hormones and neurotransmitters. It is a feeling, but it is also a choice.
After the initial infatuation, lust, attraction, addiction, the real work is to keep the oxytocin levels high and maintain that positive bonding. At that stage, love is still real, but it now becomes a choice.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.