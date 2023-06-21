“The region must keep up the pressure in demanding that the US respect the sovereignty of nations and their right to prioritise and pursue their own interests, as indeed the US does.”
Thus ended the Express editorial of June 15, 2023, headlined “Caricom must press the US”.
No advocate of Caribbean regional integration can fail to support this clarion call. However, in applying pressure on the US, T&T should tread cautiously, lest we be openly embarrassed by the obstructionist stance adopted by our current opposition parliamentarians on this very delicate subject.
The paradox is that T&T has itself been remiss in upholding the said principle, tainted as we are with undermining our own sacrosanct sovereignty.
In its unwavering determination to retain the UK Privy Council as Trinidad and Tobago’s appellate jurisdiction at the expense of the Caribbean Court of Justice, and against the will of the Government, the United National Congress has been persistently acting in contravention of the United Nations cardinal principle: “The sacrosanct territorial integrity and sovereignty of all UN Member States”.
Until such time that the UNC parliamentary opposition matures, the Government and people of T&T will continue to be held to ransom in having to stick with the UK Privy Council as T&T’s appellate jurisdiction rather than the CCJ, much to our detriment.
The most recent example was the decision which triggered the immediate calling of T&T’s local government election. It was a development not to celebrate, but rather to mourn. The judgment sidestepped the spirit and intent of the UN convention on sovereign rights to self-determination and, if not appropriately addressed, can lead to the erroneous impression that T&T is out of step with the civilised world which stands in solid condemnation of Russia’s ongoing belligerence, especially toward small states.
The outcome was conceptually but subliminally akin to the rationale for Russia’s hostilities against Ukraine; usurping of Ukraine’s right to self-determination, territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Juxtaposed, the UNC’s outcome, though not similarly preconceived, was instructive: voluntary, unsolicited and unprovoked return of key decision-making authority on T&T’s most precious institution of self-determination—ie, matters concerning election of people’s representatives, back into the hands of former colonial rulers, and unrelenting subservience of T&T’s highest echelon of sovereign jurisprudence—ie, it’s appellate jurisdiction, to a sub-committee of a branch of a similarly large foreign state, the judicial committee of the UK Privy Council: gross betrayal of T&T’s “sacrosanct sovereign equality among all UN members” including all Caricom peoples.
The remarks delivered by UN Secretary General António Guterres at the 2022 Forum of Small States are worth recalling. He reaffirmed “territorial integrity and sovereignty are sacrosanct for small states just as for large”. “The UN Charter,” he said, “is based on the sovereign equality of all its members and calls for respect for the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples.” He warned, “We cannot allow these norms to be undermined.”
Russia’s playbook remains externally driven, total, aggressive, recklessly destructive and brutal with extenuating worldwide repercussions. The UNC’s version was self-inflicting, partial, debilitating, vindictive, unpatriotic and severely injurious to Caribbean regional integration. By tying the Government’s hands, all three parties (the UNC, UK Privy Council and T&T Government), clearly unevenly yoked, are collectively complicit in the undermining of T&T’s sovereignty.
What can be more devastating than to witness our sovereignty being palpably undermined by our own elected parliamentarians; to stare at monumental indelible legacies being sacrilegiously desecrated?
Distinguished liberators of the stature of Mahatma Gandhi, Kwame Nkrumah, Jawaharlal Nehru, Nelson Mandela, Indira Gandhi, Leopold Senghor, Martin Luther King, Medgar Evers and Kwame Ture now appear to have laboured in vain, jolted at a handful of T&T misguided legislators trampling upon the self-determination of the diaspora; maliciously being brainwashed into cleaving to rejected colonial power-brokers from under whose tyrannical domination they had been so painstakingly liberated.
Likewise, Tubal Uriah Butler, Arthur Andrew Cipriani, Adrian Cola Rienzi, CLR James, Stephen Maharaj, APT James, Dr Eric Williams, Bhadase Maraj and Makandal Daaga must be turning in their graves at the outrageous disregard for their similarly bitter, agonising and self-sacrificing struggles.
How pathetic that there remains an unappreciative and ungracious minority who, but for selfish political gain, loathe adding their voices in solidarity with these hard-fought battles for our sovereignty and self-determination; to affirm more emphatically than ever that “Massa day done”.
Far removed from the environment within which T&T’s contentious governance and constitutional issues originate, Privy Council decisions forever risk being insensitive to indigenous cultural norms and peculiarities. As a consequence, such judgments, albeit well-intentioned, collaterally risk being compromised: outcomes unacceptable in any circumstance.
As an independent sovereign state, 61 years liberated from colonial domination, T&T ought to be mature enough to stand or fall on unfettered loyalty to its own sacrosanct sovereignty. Shouldn’t we?
—Author Roy Mitchell is a former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).