There can be no argument that after almost 60 years of Independence, the Parliament of our country has not addressed the mandatory death penalty for murder, unwilling it seems to release our nation from one of the final fetters of colonialism.
The Privy Council (PC) judgment in the Chandler death penalty case delivered on May 16, 2022, which upheld the earlier Mathew PC decision seems to lend truth to that viewpoint given the savings provisions contained in s.3 of our Independence Constitution and later in s. 6(1) of the Republican Constitution, save from repeal, legislation in force prior to our Independence, which would otherwise amount to a violation of our individual rights as set out ss. 4 and 5 of our Constitution. That is unless such pre-independence legislation is repealed by Parliament.
Section 4 of the Offence Against The Persons Act 1925 which provides that the penalty for murder shall be death is one such law that remains part of our law by virtue of the s.6(1) savings provision. Section 4 has been held by the PC to be a fixed penalty law rather than a maximum penalty law , meaning in effect that there is no judicial discretion to reduce the penalty for murder from death to a lesser penalty.
However it is important to point out the many PC decisions have so diluted the death penalty statutory provision, that one may reasonably question whether the death penalty is still part of our laws.
The following are the main case law which may lead one to such a conclusion-
•Pratt v Morgan decision. According to this 1993 Jamaican murder case, the PC held that five years or more from conviction in carrying out the execution of a prisoner amounted to undue delay and was therefore unlawful as amounting to unusual and cruel punishment under the relevant Jamaican Constitutional provision. This decision was applied in Trinidad and Tobago death penalty cases as the Constitutional provisions are similar to that of Jamaica’s Constitution. Accordingly, all prisoners convicted of murder awaiting the carrying out of the sentence of death for five or more years have had and will continue to have their death sentences commuted to life imprisonment;
•Roodal case. This death penalty PC decision was determined prior to the judgment in the Mathew case which overturned the decision in the Roodal case and was upheld in the most recent Chandler case. The Roodal case held that the death penalty provision although saved by the savings provision of s.6(1) of the Constitution was a maximum penalty clause not a fixed penalty clause, in the main, because of the difference in the wording between the savings clause of s.3 of the Independence clause and Republican savings clause. As a result of the Roodal judgment delivered on November 20, 2003, an interim order was made on June 13, 2005 and later in 2008 commuting to life sentences, all those prisoners who had been sentenced to death before the Mathew judgment of July 7, 2004, whether or not they fell within the Pratt exception. As a result more than 50 prisoners were ordered removed from death row.
•Boodram decision- which was delivered on the same day as the Chandler case has also impacted the death penalty provision . Boodram, who had benefited from the Pratt and Roodal decisions, having been convicted in 2011, filed a constitutional motion pursuant to s.14 of the Constitution. He argued that his execution had become unlawful by reason of unreasonable delay, and thereby commuted to a life sentence, that s.14 empowered the High Court (HC) to vary his life sentence. The PC which upheld the Court of Appeal decision agreed and held that a death penalty vacated by reason of delay in carrying out the death sentence, that s.14 empowers the HC to impose such substitute sentence as may be appropriate in the circumstances of the case. The Boodram case was accordingly remitted to the HC for re-sentencing.
•Lendore case and the Presidential Power of Pardon The T&T 2017 PC judgment in Lendore and Others adopted the earlier Jamaican PC decision in Lewis v et Al. According to the Lendore judgment the power of pardon which is governed by the conjoint effect of ss.87, 88 and 89 of our Constitution provides for the President of the Republic to act on the advice of the Minister of National Security. For that purpose, an Advisory Committee ,aka as the Mercy Committee’s role, is to advise the Minister and the President on the exercise of the power. The PC held that while the President had the power to commute death sentences, the process of the Advisory Committee was flawed in that it failed in accordance with natural justice, as a first step to allow “individual representations at the pardon stage” to the President, the original decision-maker “with a view to having substitute sentences in light of the circumstances as they then are”.
The judgment in this case “affected approximately 60 prisoners who had their death sentences commuted by the President and collectively replaced with alternative sentences” according to the Death Penalty Project.
It is to be noted that a special majority of three fifths of the House can repeal and replace the death penalty provision. Such a special majority seems unlikely, given the horrendous levels of murder and crime in our nation. In one sense it is not the Parliament but the very population it represents, who may resist the repeal of the death penalty provision, colonial or not, as what they may regard as one of the final tangible barriers to reducing the spate of murders. Perhaps this may explain in part that no-one has been hanged since 1999.
As an independent sovereign nation, the unfortunate truth may well be that our reluctance to let go, as Belize has done, to limiting the savings clause to five years, is effectively an indictment on the government’s ability to address the spiralling murder rate rather than our collective desire to hold on to vestiges of our colonial past.