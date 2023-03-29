“Commissioner Harewood-Christopher must optimise her limited time being explicitly clear about her vision for the TTPS: show that she will make the crucial difference, chart a roadmap to transform our culture of policing by reinventing an institution whose new modus operandi will result in decisively overcoming our appalling spate of criminality.”
This summarises the advice volunteered in my column of February 23.
Hitting the ground running, Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher raised eyebrows when she promised a declining murder rate starting June 2023. Next, she aroused the ire of her compatriots when she publicly espoused her faith in the power of prayer in ensuring the TTPS’s success against the criminal elements. How disappointing that our venerable spiritual leaders did not take the cue and bring enlightenment upon her genuinely conveyed message.
Commissioner Harewood-Christopher’s humble appeal for prayer is admirable. We all turn to God, especially when faced with overwhelming challenges—in this case clearly articulated in Ephesians 6:12 that “We wrestle not against flesh and blood (things seen) but against principalities and powers (Satan’s hierarchy), against rulers of the darkness of this world (demonic spirits) and spiritual wickedness in high places (unrighteousness of world leaders)”. (Bracketed words are mine). Here, we are emphatically told of the nature, magnitude and intensity of the confrontation, cautioning that more than human hands are required for the vicious combat.
The commissioner did not need to be preached that “Faith without works is dead” (James 2:17). Her exceptional work record would have contributed significantly to her rise to the top.
The nightmare inherited far surpasses any the vast majority of us can, will, are ready for, or will ever be in a position to face. Spiritually grounded, she cannot be unmindful of God’s magnanimity that we “cast our burdens upon His shoulders”. Clearly, Commissioner Harewood-Christopher was making the point that T&T’S crime problem is so excruciatingly grave that, without God’s help, overcoming may well-nigh be impossible: an honest, down-to-earth assessment. This is exacerbated by the demise of our once cherished Trini saying that “After God is police”—a mantra in which we found great comfort.
Let’s be blunt: crime is lawlessness and lawlessness originated with an act of disobedience of an order from on high. It is the outcome of lust of the flesh (our body) being in confrontation with the dictates of our conscience (our spirit): culminating with the will (our soul) deciding which element will have its way.
In our exuberance to demean the commissioner, there was total disregard for the endearing and inspirational emblem of the TTPS, the Star of David: unforgivingly muzzled from epitomising the TTPS’s inextricable relationship with God. The Star of David was etched on the shield of David, protecting him against all enemies: ironically the identical mission embodied in the TTPS motto, “To Protect and Serve”.
It is recorded that whenever he went into battle, David, who was brave and had a heart that yearned for God, found his faith and self-confidence not in his physical shield, but in God as his shield, resulting in him being fearless.
The Star of David is the enduring manifestation of God being the TTPS’s shield of protection for all of Trinidad and Tobago. The Psalms and other passages speak about the “shield” of God, noteworthy among which are in Psalm 28:7, “The Lord is my strength and my shield”; and in Ephesians 6:16 wherein it is written “above all, taking the shield of faith with which you will be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked one”. The six points of the Star represent the six days on which God created the universe.
Societies which no longer hallow but rather compromise the name of God, do not humble themselves and pray, seek God’s presence and turn from their wicked ways, cannot now, in turn, expect forgiveness and God’s healing of their land. (Ref—2 Chronicles 7:14)
Perhaps if more of us reflect upon the TTPS insignia, we will find strength, courage, determination and fulfilment in combating the criminality tormenting us.
In appealing for prayer, Commissioner Harewood-Christopher was faithfully championing the deep meaning and significance of the TTPS’s treasured insignia, the Star of David. Such was the authenticity and purity of her vision and depth of her conviction. Now having reassured the nation of God’s presence in all that the TTPS stands for and aspires toward, she need only rally her troops and press on fearlessly. Commissioner Harewood-Christopher must not be distracted from her spirituality and prayerfulness, nor from reawakening understanding and appreciation of the TTPS’s emblem, the Star of David, also regarded as symbolic of God’s dominion over the universe.
It would be more beneficial if we focus on giving the commissioner unstinting support than trying to undermine her righteous endeavours.
—Author Roy Mitchell is a former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).