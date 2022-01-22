It is Coming

We should really be ashamed of the elementariness of our economy after 60 years of Independence. Once again, you sense salivation in the administration for the higher revenue from the high oil and gas prices.
But this is not salvation, for it will not endure, and not simply because of the cyclical boom and bust of previous decades from which we have obviously learned nothing. Higher energy earnings will end because of the profound structural changes engendered by the global energy revolution that I have repeatedly warned about and which, ironically, has contributed to the very climate of high prices.
As the Economist and other expert opinion have pointed out, demand from the post-pandemic global economic recovery, unleashed by some $10.4 trillion of global stimulus, has contributed to the high prices, but the “deeper” factor is supply shortages due to lack of investment by energy majors as a result of “growing pressures to decarbonise”.
I have previously highlighted that due to pressure from investors and shareholders insisting on the transition to green energy, Big Oil has jettisoned a cardinal industry rule that required allocating four-fifths of annual capital expenditure (capex) for exploration towards new discoveries to stop depletion of reserves.
Capex fell from $750 billion in 2014 to $350 billion in 2021, with the number of years’ worth of reserves falling from 50 to 25. Indeed, oil majors Chevron, BP, Shell Total and Exxon have all been “selling away billions of dollars of oil and gas assets” raising the spectre of “stranded” fields I have repeatedly warned about. As the Economist said, with continuing reduction of investments “the age of fossil-fuel abundance is dead”.
They are clearly correct. For, even with the oil price over US$80, there is no splurge on investment. In 2022 the five majors will have a combined increase in capex of around $12 billion—nowhere near 2014 levels, the last spending spree. Also, with environmental, social and governance (ESG) investors continuing to demand accountability, including how a company performs as “a steward of nature”, Big Oil must continue to be conservative in capital allocation, and also raise capital spending on low-carbon energy to cut their carbon footprint.
So even if we reach US$100 per barrel, the days of King Oil are numbered. So don’t be fooled by any further foolish attempt at song by the Finance Minister in Parliament.
For the revolution continues apace. Renewable energy investment remained “robust” in 2020 notwithstanding Covid-19; and in 2021 accounted for 70 per cent of the total energy investment of US$530 billion. Renewable energy jobs exceeded 12 billion in 2021.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) says growth in renewable energy would hit an all-time record in 2021 with 290 gigawatts (GW) of capacity; that by 2026, global capacity will rise more than 60 per cent from 2020 levels, “equivalent to the current total global power capacity of fossil fuels and nuclear combined”. The pace is driven by China, which will reach 1,200 GW in 2026, followed by the US, Europe and India—these four accounting for 80 per cent of global renewable capacity expansion.
But we need more says the IEA, if we are to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 and save the planet. Thankfully, we now increasingly have the likelihood of space-based solar power (SSP). Here a space station could orbit to face the sun 24 hours a day and transmit energy to any part of the planet using microwave beams.
The US National Space Society (NSS) says it is the biggest potential energy source available to humans and could supply nearly all the electrical needs of every person on our planet, dwarfing all other sources of energy combined with very little negative environmental impact.
The concept is that “a solar power plant floating 36,000 kilometres above our heads would receive the sun’s energy 24 hours a day, generating power 99 per cent of the time, only going offline when the Earth eclipses the sun. Furthermore, the sun’s rays wouldn’t be weakened by their journey through the Earth’s atmosphere. Such a plant would be up to six times more efficient than comparable technologies on Earth”.
Scientists are making significant strides towards this. China says it is working to develop a solar energy plant in space that could beam enough power back to Earth to light up an entire city.
In the US, scientists working for the Pentagon have successfully tested a solar panel, designed as a prototype for a system to send electricity from space back to any point on Earth.
Japan, the leader in SSP research, now has a technology roadmap for the development of an operational solar power satellite system.
The European Space Agency is ready to fund SSP projects and predicts the first industrial resource from space will be “beamed power”. Most exciting and heartening!
We are closer to an endless source of renewable energy, “the holy grail in tackling climate change”. For the past six years, I have repeatedly warned the Diego Martin dinosaurs, Finance Minister Colm Imbert and his prime minister, that the global energy revolution will bring the end of oil and gas. Notwithstanding present high prices, it is coming.