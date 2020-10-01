It’s DSS, stupid

The phenomenon that is the story of the Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) continues to baffle and astound me. Last week I wrote about how there is good reason to be sceptical that Drugs Sou Sou is nothing more than a pyramid scheme, due to the unusual high returns and the fact that it’s called “Drugs Sou Sou”.
This past week the story took another turn when a member of the Defence Force, according to Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, was seen on CCTV putting an envelope down in his pants while the DSS house was being raided. This drew much scorn and outrage from members of the public because in Trinidad and Tobago people have more faith in money launderers than the police.
There is one prevailing rhetorical question about DSS that my friends and peers keep repeating. That is: “How can people be so stupid?” Even my friend, Aneal, who spends all of his own money on rims and computer games, thinks only “stupid people” would waste their money like that. This is, of course, classic Trini thinking. Anytime someone finds themselves in a predicament, our national psyche dictates that we point out how much it was all their fault.
One time in Mayaro, my uncle asked a newly drowned man lying dead on the beach, “Who tell you to go swimming there?” When my neighbour got held at gunpoint outside her home, the police wanted to know, “Why you come out your car so late at night?” And when I broke up with my girlfriend, she asked herself: “Who tell me to date this loser from Chaguanas?”
But I believe that instead of simply labelling those would-be investors in the DSS as stupid, we alter our thinking to try and understand why people make bad financial decisions in the first place. And one explanation might be down to how we think.
In their book Scarcity: Why Having So Little Means So Much, authors Sendhil Mullainathan and Eldar Shafir suggest that the psychology of not having enough, or “scarcity”, profoundly affects the decisions we make, from everything to paying bills, buying a cup of coffee to selling gas to sanctioned countries. Mullainathan is a professor of economics at Harvard, and Shafir is a professor of psychology at Princeton.
In their research, the authors studied farmers in India and found one fascinating trend. Poorer farmers tended to focus on only short-term goals, going so far as to neglect the upkeep of their farms and focusing only on harvesting their crops or livestock. Farmers who were more financially stable set better long-term goals and plans. They also looked after their farm better. Here’s the interesting part: when the poor farmers got a cash windfall after harvest, their mindset altered and they began to adopt better long-term planning.
According to Mullainathan and Shafir, the poor farmers had fallen into a “scarcity trap”. In a nutshell, this is when our minds are so pre-occupied with one thing that other things, such long-term planning and self-control, suffer. Falling into a scarcity trap affects out thinking as a whole and creates further problems.
Hence those poor farmers focused solely on harvest while neglecting the upkeep of their farms, only creating further financial difficulty for themselves down the road. Thus, the authors submit that poverty induces what Mullaninthan calls a “bandwidth tax”. To put it crudely, he told Harvard Magazine, “poverty—no matter who you are—can make you dumber”.
To further prove their point, the authors set up an experiment in a New Jersey shopping mall involving simple mental tests. Before taking the tests, participants were asked a question: imagine you’ve got car trouble and repairs cost $300. Your auto insurance will cover half the cost. You need to decide whether to go ahead and get the car fixed, or take a chance and hope that it lasts for a while longer. How would you make this decision? Financially, would it be easy or hard?
Having split people into two groups, rich and poor based on reported income, the authors found no difference on test scores. However, when they changed the figure in the question from $300 to $3,000, they found that poor people’s tests scores fall by 14 IQ points, while the rich people scores remained unchanged. The authors conclude that “simply raising monetary concerns for the poor erodes cognitive performance even more than being seriously sleep-deprived”.
Mullainathan and Shafir’s research could offer insights into how public policy can more effectively target poverty. Polices like the minimum wage and CEPEP (Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme) are meant to provide a safety net for the poor. What may be more effective is designing polices that factor in a scarcity mindset.
One example of this the authors point to is a 2013 project by the Cleveland Housing Network that saw a 20-per cent improvement in timely rent payments by the use of postcard reminders and rewarding renters who paid on time. “The idea is to encourage people to do things just by making things easier. And the best part is... it often costs policymakers nothing,” says Mullainathan.
Sounds simple enough. But in Trinidad and Tobago, policymakers find it simpler to just call people stupid. So, don’t expect the DSS to disappear anytime soon.
• Darryn Boodan is
a freelance writer