It’s how you play the game

For weeks, I’ve been sublimely immersed in the West Indies tour of Australia 60 years ago. Accounts from players and journalists, WICBC planning, footage, statistics, images, reviews, recollections—anything I could find to help form a cohesive image of that series. Apart from the fact that it resulted in the first tied Test match in cricket’s history (the only other also involved Australia, this time against India in Madras in 1986), that encounter still rates as one of the best and most consequential in the game’s history. What made it so special?
Chief among the several reasons was the strategic approach by the legendary captains, Frank Worrell and Richie Benaud. They led their teams by example and played competitive, entertaining, sporting cricket, free from hostility but not without aggression. The result was five heady months of unrelenting excitement. Almost every game, no matter its status, was riveting in one way or another.
At the ceremonial end of the series, three men took the podium for the presentation of the new Frank Worrell Trophy: Sir Donald Bradman, Benaud and Worrell. Even if you have no interest in cricket, watching the YouTube clip of that majestic moment is bound to choke you up. Each ennobled humanity in their words and gestures, in their mutual respect and goodwill, and in their dedication to the game’s finest ideals. But the sentimentality that left the throat constricted was wrought by the 25,000 crowd’s overwhelming appreciation for the unexpected spectacles they had witnessed. You could easily say the applause was interrupted by the speeches.
It is an unforgettable moment in the history of cricket, and it all came back to me as I watched the presentation ceremony at the end of the inaugural World Test Championship on Wednesday. There were many similarities. A new trophy was being presented. Two evenly-matched teams had fought hard, played magnificently and showed great respect for each other during the battle.
They were led by two captains who have earned their places as legends of contemporary cricket: Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli. It struck me that there is something of Worrell in Williamson, and something of Benaud in Kohli. The four leaders have been recognised for strategic intelligence and beautiful technique. They have demonstrated a fierce commitment to playing to win. They have not been known to surrender to the cricket of dullards: stodgy grafting to see a game through to a safe draw.
That has been one of the major reasons for the doldrums. Test cricket is not dull because it is an inherently dull game. It becomes soporific when defensive, unenterprising tactics are deployed solely to support a draw. There is a balance to be found, but this is where technique, patience and strategy come in.
Despite the severe effects of rain interruptions in this WTC final, the cricket was always riveting. It was a privilege to watch this match, to see the guile, the form, the determination and the high standard that was consistently on display. Both teams have been playing exceptionally well over the past few years, and the match that unfolded lived up to its hype.
It was the same in Australia, and again, the captains remind me of each other.
Worrell had been known for his outwardly unflappable demeanour. His calm exterior and his soothing presence kept his men focused during nerve-wracking shifts. He kept his inner turmoil so securely tucked away that hardly anyone noticed that his knees buckled after the Brisbane Test was tied.
Kane Williamson seems to be of that temperament also; imperturbable, he remains inscrutable whatever the position of a game. At the opposite end of that spectrum is Kohli, whose high energy makes him a perpetually twirling windmill. His extraordinarily expressive face does not hide even the faintest of emotions. It is not so much here that he resembles Benaud, but in the constant shifting of tactics, the willingness to try something different, to experiment even when it might seem risky.
Ultimately, the four manifested a profound respect and passion for the game, and it is that shared trait that earned them reciprocal esteem from fans.
Unfortunately, spectator sports have always carried ugly pockets of followers. The Instagram nastiness directed at New Zealand’s pacer Kyle Jamieson after his lbw dismissal of Kohli in the first innings was revolting in its crudeness. Two spectators had to be physically removed after abusive language to the New Zealanders. It was a shameful blot on a match that had been conducted in a sporting manner by the people who matter.
The presentation ceremony for the WTC carried an echo of the Melbourne nostalgia as well. It would be the last time that Worrell would play on Australian soil and it was sadly acknowledged. Ross Taylor, who hit the winning runs for NZ’s first major ICC title in 21 years, is coming to the end of an illustrious career. Before play started Kohli shook hands with BJ Watling, who had announced his retirement after that Test. And at the ceremony there were glowing references to their careers.
Both new to fatherhood, Williamson and Kohli evidently share the kind of respect for each other that Benaud and Worrell once did.
The WTC final was salutary for many reasons in these afflicted times, but mostly because it exemplified the beauty of Test cricket.
