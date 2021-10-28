Jamaica’s blood ritual

Not quite two weeks ago, Jamaica was shaken by a bizarre ritual at the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in Montego Bay.
The congregation was summoned by His Excellency Dr Kevin Smith, Crown Bishop and End Time Nabi. An Ark was about to load the souls of his flock. They were to wear white, and leave cellphones at home.
They were told blood was to be shed. Literally. Starting with Taneka Gardner, whose throat was cut in front of the faithful. She had been pressured to make Smith the beneficiary of her life insurance policy.
A late-arriving church member watched, and scurried for her life. She called the police—who were greeted by gunshots on arrival. When they gained control two hours later, three were dead—two ritual killings, and one shot by police.
Smith and 42 churchgoers were taken into custody, with 14 young children placed in state care. Most of those held were women. Some of the men were found almost naked and bound with cord.
Smith “enthroned” himself as church leader in 2010. He had a history of bizarre behaviour. Like other Jamaican fundamentalist pastors, he branded anti-Covid vaccines and 5G technology as the “Mark of the Beast”.
Repressed sexuality was among his troubles. Jamaica’s DPP, Paula Llewellyn, told media on Tuesday that Smith had been convicted in 2007 in Canada for the sexual assault of a 21-year-old man, and served six months in jail.
In an earlier Ark ritual in March last year, 70 congregants were told to pay J$100,000 (around TT$4,500) and stayed four weeks, sleeping on a concrete floor and fed a semi-starvation diet with meals of dumpling and mackerel gravy.
The faithful returned willingly for a second helping of Ark two weeks ago.
But there won’t be any more Arks. Smith died on Monday in a three-car smash-up while being taken to Kingston to be charged with murder and other offences. A 26-year-old police constable was also killed when the un-marked police car overturned, and two others seriously injured.
Why Kingston? The Montego Bay court is on a break until November 22. Paula Llewellyn also feared it would be hard to recruit an impartial jury in Smith’s home base, and that crowds of onlookers “would’ve turned into a circus”.
Smith was in one of two cars travelling together—the other held co-accused, André Ruddock, who allegedly slit Taneka Gardner’s throat. To avoid toll charges, the police vehicles took the scenic Bog Walk road, not the faster and safer Highway.
Naturally, crash conspiracy theories abound. Hardcore supporters, and his lawyer, say they don’t know where Smith’s body is—and some expect their preacher to return alive. Said one: “If he is [dead], he didn’t die in that car accident; he was dead before.”
But a GoFundMe effort to raise US$30,000 for his defence costs has now shut down.
Thieves have looted his music and video systems, solar batteries, a freezer and a washing machine.
Kevin Smith’s operation was extreme—but not totally detached from Jamaica’s religious landscape. Two years ago, police and army had to raid the Qahai Yahweh church, also in Montego Bay, to deal with violent abuse of children and elderly.
One Jamaican who describes himself as a “recovering Pentecostal” sees churches like Smith’s as a natural product of the “hysterical preaching” he was raised with, of the constant talk of demons, of the blind loyalty and outright ban on critical thinking.
According to Jamaica’s census, less than ten per cent of the population adhere to traditional Christian denominations such as Catholics, Anglicans or Methodists; 12 per cent are Seventh Day Adventists while just over 20 per cent have no religious affiliation. An overwhelming majority belong to other Christian groups—Pentecostals, fundamentalists and so on, with more than a quarter in branches of the Church of God.
T&T’s religious make-up is more varied. Approaching half of Christians are in traditional denominations, and there are substantial numbers of Hindus, Muslims and those of a broadly secular outlook.
Late in the day, co-religionists have distanced themselves from Kevin Smith.
He claimed to have doctorates from Mount Olivet Bible Institute in Ontario and Vision International University in California. Both now refuse to say whether he studied with them. That’s weird. Either he did, or he didn’t.
The Jamaica Council of Churches now says: “We denounce and condemn all forms of religious practices which exploit and endanger persons and expose them to harm or distress.” Before the bloodshed, they said nothing about the obvious danger signals.
The Jamaica Evangelical Alliance now says: “This incident represents a very serious and disturbing development... What went down is evil! It is clearly demonic.”
Their spokesman adds: “The congregation has some responsibility for keeping the system healthy.” Is anyone else responsible, besides the obedient flock?
The Rev Alvin Bailey of the Portmore Holiness Christian Church wants a government regulatory body to control cults. That sounds like a potential minefield.
Rwanda’s government has closed around 8,000 churches. Pastors must have an accredited theological decree and declare their source of funds. Buildings must comply with noise and hygiene standards. But I can’t see that happening in Jamaica.
Stand by for the next Kevin Smith.
—Mark Wilson is an international journalist based in Port of Spain