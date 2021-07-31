Japan Pivotal

I have pointed out that after its “wake-up call” from Donald Trump’s “America First” policy, Europe is now developing its own defence and security system.
US President Joe Biden welcomes this. He wants a militarily strong Europe to strengthen NATO for “both European and transatlantic security”. With the pooled military resources of its members, the European Union would have “the second most powerful military” in the world. The US needs less dependence and more capability from its major allies.
Japan is also stepping up. Tokyo is Washington’s principal partner in Asia, “the world’s most important region”. Strategically, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was chosen as the first foreign leader to visit the Biden White House. Since that meeting, Japan has adopted a noticeably aggressive tone towards China, delivering “unusually blunt” language to Beijing that Japan and the US, joined by a mutual defence treaty, would “oppose coercion or force in the South and East China Seas”.
Indeed, Japan is now departing from its “pacifist” constitution formed in 1947 after its defeat in the Second World War and which renounces use of military force. Today Tokyo is invoking the memory of its legendary warrior class, the Medieval Samurai. Unlike last year with cherry blossoms, this year the cover of its annual defence White Paper carries a Samurai riding towards battle. Analysts say the document “reflects the largest shift in Tokyo’s security stance in over 70 years”. It views China as the nation’s “principal security threat” and accuses Beijing of “trying to destabilise the regional status quo”. It reiterates the critical importance of stability surrounding Taiwan. Japan’s proactive security stance is not sudden. In 2014, then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe argued that the nation’s constitution permitted military action beyond Japan for “collective self-defence”. Since then, the country has been quite active in regional security. Abe called for regional nations to protect freedom and security in the Indo-Pacific, producing the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) involving Japan, India, Australia and the United States, now elevated by Biden to Summit status and pivotal for US regional objectives. With the possibility of Vietnam, Philippines and Indonesia joining, the future QUAD could be “a security nightmare for China”. Plans are afoot. During a visit to the region last week by US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte reversed a decision that had angered the US. He restored the Visiting Forces Agreement that governs the presence of US troops in the Philippines. Japan, with strong regional influence, undoubtedly played its part here. Tokyo is a close Manila ally and has equipped Vietnam and the Philippines with patrol ships to strengthen capabilities against Beijing’s maritime claims in the South China Sea. As Bloomberg News puts it, Japan is “an irreplaceable bridge between the US and other Asian nations”.
Abe also focussed on bi-lateral agreements. Last year, he signed a military pact with India for increased cooperation to counter China’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. Both countries have concerns: Tokyo, regarding Beijing’s claims over the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands and India, over its long-standing Himalayan border dispute with China where recent clashes left 20 Indian soldiers killed. Japan has also negotiated a formal defence pact with Australia.
Tokyo is also widening military alliances beyond Asia. Earlier this year, French troops joined American and Japanese counterparts in their first-ever joint drills on Japanese territory. Sending China a message, the exercises involved defence of an island against an invading force.
Japan is also deepening security ties with Britain. London has expressed alarm over China’s regional ambitions, particularly the forceful reunification of Taiwan; and in a high-profile visit, its aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth, carrying F-35B stealth jets, will sail to Tokyo in September on its maiden voyage escorted by two destroyers, two frigates, two support vessels and ships from the United States and the Netherlands. On their way to Japan, the armed convoy will traverse the disputed waters of the South China Sea, with stops in India, Singapore and South Korea, all western allies.
Indeed the East and West are coming together. Britain will now permanently deploy two warships in Asian waters, adding to the Western military presence in the region where Japan already hosts the biggest contingent of US military forces outside the United States, including ships, aircraft, 55,000 troops and the USS Ronald Reagan, the only forward deployed US aircraft carrier. Now in another sign of allies coalescing, US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken visited India last week for talks with PM Narendra Modi to strengthen their “partnership on shared priorities like Indo-Pacific engagement, regional security interests and democratic values”.
Joe Biden very early reasserted his belief in the western world and the enlightened global system it built over 75 years. He wants the United States, Europe and Asia to “prepare for a long-term strategic competition with China” and “work together to secure the peace and defend our shared values” of democracy, fundamental human rights and a rules-based global order. These positions were echoed by this year’s G7, EU and NATO summits. Democracies must unite against an aggressive, encroaching authoritarianism. As “the linchpin to any successful US strategy in Asia”, Japan is pivotal.