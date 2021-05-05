Joe Biden’s Concordat

We are watching an interesting process in America where President Joe Biden is using this period of his tenure, where he has the votes to pass legislation without Republican support, to put money where his philosophy for the country is.
Biden is for a more just and equitable society and he is president at a time in which America is as divided as ever along lines of race and ethnicity. But he has vision, and guts. However, when it comes to education, we have not seen that here.
Biden has now taken a bold approach aimed at correcting inequality in education by imposing a federal presence. Local school districts will continue to have jurisdiction over primary and secondary schools... but in his new education proposal, Biden is injecting federal presence at both ends of the span of years over which states and school districts adjudicate. At present, the law in the US guarantees 13 years of schooling, A child begins primary school typically at age five, leaving at age 11 or 12, to go on to high school, which ends at grade 12 (age 17 or 18).
Biden is proposing to add four years of federal guarantee to the length of time each child spends in school. He is doing so by having children start early, at age three, then go on beyond secondary school to two years in a community college. So, school would now be tuition-free for 17 years rather than 13 years.
This of course will be of immense relief to the poor, since it cuts the cost of university education in half, making it more affordable. There are 942 public community colleges in the United States, serving 5.5 million students.
From the standpoint of the poor, economists in the know would tell us that the more significant of the Biden investments is in pre-schooling. This would be of greatest help in poor communities, according to Nobel laureate James Heckman.
I cannot remember the last time we have seen a prime minister here come before the country with an education plan that aligns with our development goals and is based on principles of equal opportunity. Usually, education policy here is done on the sly... away from public glare, with the minister trembling.
Biden is serious. He means what he is proposing. In this country I cannot remember the last time we have articulated a vision for education. In 2016, I was asked to chair a cabinet committee on education. Our committee completed the work... making provisions for change, including ending the SEA, and taking steps to remedy the condition that had led to 19 failing schools in the PoS and environs district, and some 75 schools across the country so afflicted. I personally handed my old Mausica friend, then education minister Anthony Garcia the report by hand. He may have thrown it into the rubbish bin as soon as I left the meeting... because the country never heard of it since.
I have been thinking about our country and going over in my head and asking just what changes we have had since then-education minister John Donaldson signed that Concordat agreement in 1960. How many ministers of education have we put through the mill? Many things have changed, and the Concordat might be one of the very few things about us that has gone unchanged since and will be there as a point of reference, should there be, say, a grand resurrection allowing citizens departed over the interim decades a reprieve. It will be there to aid their re-orientation.
I have been trying to set historical bearing here, and it seems to me that the Concordat was signed five years before the last train to San Fernando (1965). Three years before the first Panorama, 1963. The popular beverages in the country then included Bosco and peanut punch. Popular sweet drinks were Red Spot, JuC and Solo. Popular sandwiches in snackettes and Chinese shops included bread and cheese. Popular cakes included belly-full and drops. Doubles was called barra. John Rojas was president of the OWTU.
You could go to 10 a.m. in cinemas like Gaiety, New and Strand, during school hours.
The biggest cause of death in 1960 was road accident. According to Godfrey St Bernard, in 1960 we had 63 registered vehicles per 1,000 population. That number is higher now.
The Concordat came before The UWI and Mausica were opened.
It was before the Mano Benjamin trial of 1964.
In 1960, Phase II and Fonclaire had not yet been established. Kitchener had not yet returned from England. Indeed in 1960, Panorama had not been introduced yet. George Bailey won Band of the Year with Ye Saga of Merrie England. I saw that band when it passed by Memorial Park that year. I was there with my mother, just 13.
The Concordat came one year after the steelband clash between Despers and San Juan All Stars. That was 1959. I was in Memorial Park when the fight started near the hospital. On Carnival Monday morning that year, I had walked down the hill with the band, with its ark being tended to by some men. The mas was “Highlights of Noah’s Ark” that year. I was 12 and felt quite safe. I was born up there, though growing up in South.
I am thinking that in that period the cars on the road would have included Prefects, Plymouths, Vanguard and Morris.
We have Mt Hope Hospital now. We have The UWI, which was not there in 1960. We have Panorama.
The Concordat may well be one of our longest standing historical relics.
Here before independence. A genuine colonial relic.
But say what. It’s only education.
Can we not have something visionary, like what Biden has done? Or will it just be the same old, same old? I mean it’s education, man—time for new clothes.
• Theodore Lewis is professor emeritus University of Minnesota