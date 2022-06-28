John Humphrey: a lifer like no other

You could have guessed it. Where many among us exist in anxiety over where the world is headed, it took John Humphrey to voice it. He told an audience on Saturday that we face the real prospect of a third world war. It is just the kind of person that he is, has been and, from the looks of it, would continue to be, until such time.
He was speaking in thanksgiving at the launch of a biography done on him. Sou Sou Lands Limited, the organisation which essentially was its brainchild, commissioned it. Current chairman Lennox Sankersingh said at the launch, it is now the biggest NGO in the country.
Mr Humphrey railed, in his thanksgiving address, about the perpetuation of the “Bretton Woods” model of international financial management. It refers to the town in the American state of New Hampshire, from where we were bequeathed the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. Humphrey’s remonstration against those organs for financial assistance and management were cause for the recall of a gathering of eminent persons, in Port of Spain, in the mid-1980s. It was during the period when one of the region’s gifts to the world, Sir Shridath Ramphal, was the Commonwealth Secretary General. “Towards a new Bretton Woods” was the headline on a story which was carried as the front page lead in the Sunday Express. The discussion from which it came was about grappling with the very issue. Changing the model of international financial and development assistance, especially for emerging nations, particularly in the South.
At 89, and essentially out of the limelight for sometime, John Humphrey has lost none of the fire and the radicalism he carried when he was a household name in the 1980s and the 1990s. And this is to say nothing of the period decades earlier when, as a Carnival band leader, he held sway with the best of them. If you weren’t around to witness his portrayal of the “Snow Kingdom”, you missed a lot.
Zorina Shah’s portrayal of the life under her examination speaks deeply to the subject personality. Sub-titled “The Ideology of Partnership”, this is a dead giveaway into the personality, presented especially for a generation who was not yet around. It speaks also about what remains necessarily possible and critical in the continuing search for a different model of national development. The titles for some of the chapters speak to its essence. “Love thy Neighbour”, “A Manifest for Change”, “The Making of a Friendship”, “Certified Sane”, “Marks on the Landscape”, and “Land for the Landless” present insights into the soul of a warrior whose only weapons were his thoughts and ideas. They were troubling to many, but were deeply grounded in the urgency of searches for different pathways to national self-fulfilment and expression.
In a chapter towards the end, his friend and sometime professional collaborator, Assad Mohammed, attempts a portrait. Humphrey’s generosity was often swallowed up in his aura as a politician. He was accompanying Humphrey to Parliament one day, and they arrived late. “We came out of the car and there was this fella, he wanted to wash John car (this is almost 40 years ago). John used to wash his own car, but this fella wanted to wash the car. John reach into his wallet. He had $40. He take it out, I was right there with him. He gave it to the fella. What he didn’t do was the token ‘I feel sorry for you’ bit of charity. He saw the fella as someone who had a need. You know people who drive around with a set of single dollars in their pocket, giving a dollar to someone and feeling they do something. John gave the fella that entire (amount) he had in his wallet, because he felt that could get the fella something.”
The book is the latest in the string of hits coming out of the Royards Publishing Company. This includes the biography on Ken “Mr Solo” Charles; Dr Brinsley Samaroo’s study, Adrian Cola Rienzi—The Life and Times of an Indo-Caribbean Progressive; and Matters Arising, a reprise of some of the best of Prof Ken Ramchand’s newspaper columns.
In a rare stand, Clifford Narinesingh took the podium as head of the publishing house. He said Humphrey’s quest for equality and social justice, the alleviation of indigent poverty and suffering reminded him of philosopher Bertrand Russell who “agonised over loneliness, poverty and pain which made a mockery of what life should be”. He said Humphrey stood amidst adversarial tension, the insolence of office, and the oppressor’s wrong, with courage and resilience. He said it was the kind of project which invoked in him “the publisher’s curse”, a responsibility to make it available for public consumption, but about which there are no guarantees for a return on investment.
—Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist.