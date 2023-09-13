Arriving at consensus on the nation Trinidad and Tobago desires to become is not a mission for the swiftest, but for the fittest—those who endure to the end. It is a deep search for T&T’s national purpose, what we have been wired to contribute to the progress and development of world civilisation.
Leaders who fan fires of discord and divisiveness absolutely obstruct that process.
Such citizens may wish to ponder upon the words of Zbigniew Brzezinski, the Polish-American scholar and political scientist who asserted way back in 1978 that “the hard-liners, blinkered by pre-occupation with power...are turning out to be not the protectors but the wreckers of national security”, and that “it is to the pursuit of human solidarity—not the shoring up of ‘narrow domestic walls’—that communities the world over must look for security and survival”.
Is it not time that T&T’s hard-liners honestly find a constructive role for themselves more akin to resolving rather than obstructing?
At this critical juncture, T&T needs the acumen of all its democratic institutions joining hands in search of ideal standards all round.
None can deny the widespread discontent, dissatisfaction and discord in our midst. They result from evils that are stymieing the nation’s progress. Until these anti-social influences are eliminated and hands of friendship warmly extended towards one another, T&T will remain deflatingly mired in the murkiness of despair and disillusionment regrettably brought upon ourselves.
Must we wait until some dreadful calamity befalls the nation, forcing us to sink political differences and join hands in eradicating the menaces which torment us?
The soul of the nation is under siege. T&T’s innermost identity, our true self, the wiring installed within our national psyche, is the divine power ascribed only to us to pursue and live our destiny fully: the only attributes with which we have been empowered to restore our soul and make us whole.
The mandate to oversee that undertaking is the joint responsibility of the nation’s two major political parties, the People’s National Movement (PNM), assigned the role of Government, and the United National Congress (UNC), assigned the role of Opposition.
The outcome of their efforts depends on the degree to which “We the People” insist upon them joining hands in tackling the nation’s major challenges.
It starts with each becoming his brother’s keeper and making quantum leaps of faith in ourselves.
What has become of those foundational principles enshrined in the PNM’s People’s Charter:
“We stand or fall by our comprehensive social security programme for the general welfare of all the people of Trinidad and Tobago.... We are rather a rally, a convention of all and for all, a mobilisation of all the forces in the community, cutting across race and religion, class and colour, with emphasis on united action by all the people in the common cause.”
Additionally, what, if any, of the foundation pillars of the UNC? Can hope be kept alive notwithstanding exaggerated attempts by the Opposition Leader to brazenly mislead the population; shamelessly espousing collaboration with the Government, a claim dispelled by repeated obstruction to the passage of critical people-centred legislative measures, some of their own creation?
What deters Prime Minister Keith Rowley, as de facto head of T&T’s national household, from taking the lead: yet another quantum leap, discouraging as it may be, in restoring cordial relations with the Opposition Leader, specifically aimed at arriving at consensus in pursuit of the common good? What daunts him from meeting with labour leaders for the same expressed purpose? Are member-leaders of the national household not committed to reciprocate? Is this not what statesmanship is all about?
Is there some relevance in the message of Father of the Nation Dr Eric Williams who, as one of 73 world leaders to send Apollo 11 goodwill messages to NASA for the historic first lunar landing in 1969, wrote: “It is our earnest hope for mankind that while we gain the moon, we shall not lose the world.”
Was he warning of the dangers of preoccupation with power and supremacy at the expense of a world in peril? Was he interrogating the diversion of limited resources away from addressing critical issues evading mankind’s resolution? Have we pondered thereupon?
Objectively, T&T citizens expect parliamentary oppositions not to impede or destroy government initiatives just for opposing sake but, in a mature, respectful and responsible manner, press the government in finding the most appropriate, practical solutions to T&T’s socio-economic, cultural and political challenges. It is the reason that joint select committees were created, implicitly to join hands in search of excellence.
Ideally optimised, they work wonders, rooted as they are on the universally established tenets: “A house divided among itself cannot stand” and, “United we stand, divided we fall”: indefatigable justifications for joining hands.
—Author Roy Mitchell is a
former special adviser and
co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).